Dubai Mall Announces Festival Of Fashion - A Global Celebration Of Style

Dubai Mall, the world's most visited shopping mall, is set to host a landmark event in the global fashion calendar: Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion. Taking place on January 29 and 30, 2026, the two-day event will showcase the very best of regional and international style, creativity, and innovation.

Over the course of the festival, 12 fashion masterclasses will take place across multiple venues in Dubai Mall, offering exclusive insights from some of the world's most celebrated designers, industry leaders and influencers. The event will culminate with Dubai Mall Global Fashion Awards on January 30, 2026, held at the prestigious Armani Hotel Dubai, where global and regional icons of the fashion world will gather for the region's biggest ever fashion awards ceremonies.

Home to more than 200 luxury and fashion brands, Dubai Mall already stands as the world's ultimate shopping and style destination. Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion will further strengthen its position as a hub for global fashion excellence.

A Dubai Mall spokesperson said:“As the most visited retail destination on earth, Dubai Mall has always been at the heart of culture, lifestyle, and luxury. With Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, we are proud to elevate our reputation as not just a shopping destination, but the centre of global fashion. This event will celebrate creativity, diversity, and the timeless appeal of style, while bringing together the brightest talents from around the world.”

The event is being organised in collaboration with Lana, the Arabic news platform redefining Arabic media engagement across the region.

As part of the celebrations, Lana will also produce a special one-off publication titled Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion, which will be available throughout Dubai Mall starting January 1, 2026. This exclusive edition will feature behind-the-scenes insights, profiles of featured talent, and a comprehensive guide to the festival.

The multiple events taking place will be a mix of invitation only and open to public, with ticketing and registration details to be announced and made available from November 1st on the Lana website and App

With its unparallelled line-up of masterclasses, prestigious awards, and unique collaborations, Dubai Mall Festival of Fashion is poised to become a defining moment for the fashion industry across the globe.