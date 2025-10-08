UAE: Ensuring Family Time During Early Childhood Brings Lifelong Returns, Say Experts

Experts are calling for renewed focus on parenting and family values as the foundation of child development.

This emphasis took centre stage at a press conference on Tuesday that offered a preview of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025, an emirate-wide series of community-driven activities taking place from November 17 to 23 under the theme“Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-friendly Emirate.”

The week aims to foster collaboration, shared action, and joyful connections across the community. It also aligns with the UAE's Year of Community, encouraging residents to participate in family workshops, play sessions in parks, and creative learning pop-ups in neighbourhoods - all designed to strengthen parent-child bonds through simple, everyday experiences.

Experts highlighted that the early years - from pregnancy to age eight - are when a child's brain develops fastest, with 90 per cent of the development completed by age five. Research also shows that every dirham invested in early childhood returns Dh22.4 over a lifetime.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the event, Dr Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Special Projects and Partnerships at the Early Childhood Authority (ECA), said,“Parenting is more important now than ever, especially as families navigate multiple pressures - including digital screens. We want parents to know that they're not alone; the government and the community are here to support them. This week is an open invitation for families to explore what resources and tools are available to help them.”

She added that this year's edition will be the largest yet.

“Last year we had around 70 activities. This year we're hosting more than 170 across the entire emirate.”

The event also underscores how early childhood investment benefits not just children but society as a whole. In Abu Dhabi, 75 per cent of parents say they lack enough time with their young children, while 70 per cent of a child's week is spent with domestic helpers. Meanwhile, only 1.1 per cent of children of determination are identified early - underscoring the need for better screening and support systems.

Leya Aldamani, Group Chief Sustainability Officer at PureHealth, stressed the need for shared family spaces that reduce screen time.

“Research shows that around 73 per cent of children spend a significant portion of their day on screens, contributing to rising obesity rates. We need more spaces where parents and grandparents can come together and spend meaningful time with their children.”

Experts reiterated that the formative years shape a child's cognitive skills, emotional wellbeing, and lifelong potential. Just 30 minutes of quality interaction a day, they said, can significantly boost academic and emotional outcomes. Likewise, good nutrition during the first 1,000 days of life is essential for healthy brain and body development, while play fosters creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills.

Dr. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of Training and Continuing Education at the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD), added,“Parenting, values, and nurturing are the cornerstones of raising future generations. The UAE government continues to drive this vision by ensuring that parents have access to programmes integrating interactive and technological tools. Despite their busy lives, parents remain the main pillar in shaping their children's growth.