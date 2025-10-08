$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deanna D'alessandro

2025-10-08 10:06:15
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor & Director, Net Zero Institute, University of Sydney
Professor Deanna D'Alessandro is a chemist (PhD 2006) and Professor in the School of Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia. Deanna currently serves as Director of the University's Net Zero Institute, launched in May 2024, which aims to help government, industry and communities swiftly manufacture, deploy and adopt cost-effective, low emissions technologies at scale. She is passionate about multidisciplinary efforts to address climate change.

Deanna received her BSc (Hons) in 2001 and her PhD in Chemistry from James Cook University in 2006 under the supervision of E/Professor Richard Keene. She held a brief postdoctoral position at the University of Sydney before venturing to the US to undertake a postdoctoral position with Professor Jeff Long at the University of California, Berkeley from 2007-9 as a Dow Chemical Company Fellow of the American-Australian Association and a Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 Research Fellow. Deanna returned to Australia in 2010 as a University of Sydney Postdoctoral Research Fellow and L'Oréal for Women in Science Fellow in the School of Chemistry. She has received Australian Research Council QEII and Future Fellowships which allowed her to build her own research group which is recognised for its expertise in both fundamental and applied aspects of Metal-Organic Framework materials.

Experience
  • 2020–present Professor, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2017–2019 Associate Professor, ARC Future Fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2011–2016 Australian Research Council QEII Fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2010–2010 University of Sydney Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2010–2010 L'Oreal Australia for Women in Science Fellow, University of Sydney
  • 2007–2009 Royal Commision for the Exhibition of 1851 Fellow, University of California, Berkeley
  • 2007–2008 Dow Chemical Company Fellow (American Australian Association), University of California, Berkeley
  • 2006–2006 Postdoctoral Fellow, Molecular Electronics Group, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2006 James Cook University, PhD
  • 2001 James Cook University, BSc (Hons)
Professional Memberships
  • Royal Australian Chemical Institute (Fellow)
  • American Chemical Society
  • Association of Justices of the Peace and Commisioners of Declaration

The Conversation

