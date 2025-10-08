Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Market To Reach USD $1.19 Billion By 2029 At 14.1% CAGR

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Market?

In recent times, the adaptive radiotherapy software market has witnessed rapid enlargement. From $0.62 billion in 2024, it is projected to expand to $0.70 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The surge during the historical period can be ascribed to several factors such as the surge in regulatory approvals, a rising pattern of integrating imaging modalities, the escalating adoption of image-guided radiotherapy, the growing necessity to limit radiation exposure to healthy tissues, and the expanding access to cloud-based radiotherapy solutions.

Anticipated to experience a rapid rise in upcoming years, the adaptive radiotherapy software market size is predicted to hit $1.20 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period mainly include the increased use of precision radiotherapy techniques, a surging demand for personalized cancer treatment strategies, substantial investment in oncology healthcare infrastructure, a heightened rate of cancer prevalence, and an increasing awareness amongst clinicians. Key trends forecasted within this period encompass advancements in imaging technologies, the evolution of cloud-based software platforms, the seamless technology incorporation for image-guided radiotherapy, breakthroughs in automation algorithms, and the integration of multi-modality imaging data.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Global Market Growth?

The adaptive radiotherapy software market's progression is anticipated to be propelled by the growing incidences of cancer. Specified as the count of individuals diagnosed with cancer within a certain timeframe and population, cancer cases are seeing a rise predominantly because elderly populations stand a greater chance of accumulating genetic mutations, causing more diagnoses over time. By effectively altering radiation treatments in real time based on changes in the patient's anatomy or the size and shape of tumors, adaptive radiotherapy software enhances accuracy, focuses on tumors and safeguards healthy tissues. Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity based in the UK offering comprehensive aid to individuals battling cancer, including healthcare, information, and financial support, stated in October 2022 that the number of people living with cancer in the UK is predicted to escalate from its current estimate of 3 million to 3.5 million by 2025, 4 million by 2030, and 5.3 million by 2040. Hence, the escalation in cancer diagnoses is fueling the expansion of the adaptive radiotherapy software market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Market?

Major players in the Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Elekta AB

• Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd.

• Brain lab AG

• Accuray Incorporated

• RaySearch Laboratories AB

• ViewRay Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Market?

Prominent businesses in the adaptive radiotherapy software market are concentrating on technology improvements such as AI-powered, adaptive CT-Linac, aiming to enhance live tumor targeting, advance treatment accuracy, and bolster patient results. AI-powered, adaptive CT-Linac embodies a radiation therapy system which integrates computed tomography (CT) imaging with a linear accelerator (Linac), employing artificial intelligence (AI) to conform to and enhance radiation distribution in real time prompted by alterations in tumor's size, form, and position during therapy. For example, in May 2024, Elekta AB, a pharmaceutical firm based in Sweden, introduced Evo, engineered for precise and effective radiotherapy procedures. The system is aimed at delivering personalized and precise cancer radiation therapy. It provides superior AI-boosted imaging, authorizing clinicians to visualize tumors with unparalleled clarity and adjust treatments within or after sessions in real time. Evo strives to escalate treatment precision, lessen adverse effects, and upgrade patients’ quality of life, while providing clinics the flexibility to adopt trailblazing technology at their preferred pace.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Market Report?

The adaptive radiotherapy software market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Prostate Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals, Cancer Treatment Centers, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Treatment Planning Software, Workflow Management Software, Imaging And Visualization Software

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Consulting Services, Training And Support Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Adaptive Radiotherapy Software Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Adaptive Radiotherapy Software, North America emerged as the leading region for the specified year. Additionally, the fastest projected growth is anticipated in Asia-Pacific. The report comprehensively covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

