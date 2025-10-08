5G Remote Surgery Market To Reach $5.23 Billion By 2029 With 30.6% CAGR

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The 5G Remote Surgery Market Size And Growth?

The market size for 5G remote surgery has seen an impressive increase in the past few years. Predictions estimate it will increase from $1.37 billion in 2024 to $1.80 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.0%. This rapid growth rate during the historical period can be linked to various factors such as the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, an increasing requirement for real-time data communication in healthcare, growing investments towards telemedicine infrastructure, increased need for remote access to specialized medical practitioners, and the expanding availability of high-speed internet in healthcare centers.

Expectations for the 5G remote surgery market showcase a significant surge in the upcoming years, with projections indicating an increase to a substantial $5.24 billion in 2029. The anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% reflects the growing need for cross-border surgical expertise, expanded implementation of artificial intelligence in remote surgery platforms, heightened patient expectations for safer, more efficient surgical procedures, extensive 5G network deployment in emerging markets, and a rising demand for more economical healthcare delivery systems. In the forecast period, several trends take center stage, including the development of cross-border tele-surgery capabilities, the incorporation of virtual reality for pre-operative training, the application of augmented reality for improved visualisation, the utilisation of blockchain for secure maintenance of surgical records, and continuous innovation in remote robotic surgery platforms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For 5G Remote Surgery Market?

The rise in the use of telemedicine is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the 5G remote surgery market in the future. Telemedicine is a practice that utilizes digital technology to deliver healthcare services from a distance, offering patients the technology to get medical consultations, diagnoses, and treatments without needing to physically go to a clinic. The popularity of telemedicine is growing thanks to its increased convenience, which offers patients the ability to access medical services from their homes, saves time, and negates the need for travel, thereby enhancing overall accessibility and efficiency. 5G remote surgery adds value to telemedicine by facilitating real-time, accurate surgical operations from afar, which allows specialist care to reach isolated or underserved areas. This technology lessens the necessity for patients to travel and enables urgent medical intervention, thereby enhancing the overall convenience and effectiveness of healthcare. As an example, a survey conducted by Rock Health, a US-based nonprofit organization, in February 2023 reported that out of 8,014 respondents who were part of the 2022 cohort and were surveyed from July 12 to August 22, 2022, 80% stated they had utilized telemedicine at least once. This represents an 8% increase from 72% in 2021. Hence, the growing implementation of telemedicine is a driving force behind the expansion of the 5G remote surgery market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The 5G Remote Surgery Market?

Major players in the 5G Remote Surgery Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Johnson And Johnson Ethicon Inc.

• Telefónica S.A.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Soliton Systems Inc.

• PT Telekomunikasi Selular

• Smith And Nephew plc

• NTT DOCOMO Inc.

• CMR Surgical Ltd.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of 5G Remote Surgery Market?

Leading businesses in the 5G remote surgery industry are concentrating on the development of advanced technological products like surgical robots. These innovative solutions are designed to support surgeons in conducting precise and less invasive surgical procedures in real-time from a distance while also enhancing patient results. These systems often deliver superior precision, control, and dexterity. For example, Shanghai MicroPort MedBot (Group) Co. Ltd, a manufacturing firm based in China, received marketing clearance for its Honghu (also known as SkyWalker in global markets) orthopedic surgical robot from the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) in May 2023. This robotic system, which merges 5G remote functionalities with CT-guided imaging, aids surgeons in executing highly accurate joint replacement operations, including minimally invasive ones. The robot uses mechanical arms to boost surgical accuracy, supports comprehensive pre-operation planning, and can manage severe conditions such as advanced rheumatoid arthritis or post-fracture operations. The robot has received approval in many regions and has been proven reliable through hundreds of robot-assisted surgeries, leading to increased acceptance in different markets.

How Is The 5G Remote Surgery Market Segmented?

The 5G remote surgery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Connectivity: Standalone 5G, Non-Standalone 5G

3) By Application: Cardiology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Gynecological Surgery, Others Application

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Surgical Robot, Communication Equipment, Imaging Devices, Sensors

2) By Software: Surgical Planning Software, Remote Monitoring Software, Imaging Analysis Software, Data Management Software

3) By Services: Remote Surgical Assistance, Training And Education, Maintenance And Support, Consulting Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The 5G Remote Surgery Market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the global market for 5G remote surgery. The report predicts robust growth in this area. It provides comprehensive coverage of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, along with the Middle East and Africa.

