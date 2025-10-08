Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market Size Worth $1.49 Billion By 2029

EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market Worth?

The market size of oral health applications using artificial intelligence (AI) has seen significant growth lately. It is forecasted to expand from $0.57 billion in 2024 to $0.69 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increased knowledge about oral hygiene and preventive measures, heightened consumer interest in individualized dental care, a surge in dental illnesses, burgeoning curiosity in digital health implements, and expanded involvement with online healthcare platforms.

The market size of the AI oral health app is anticipated to experience a considerable rise in the forthcoming years. It is predicted to reach a value of $1.49 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. This anticipated growth in the forecasted timeline can be attributed to various factors such as escalated investments in AI-enabled oral health innovations, ever-increasing consumer preference for easy-access dental services, a higher number of dental care centers, accelerating deployment of AI applications in medical facilities, and enhanced government and private backing for online health initiatives. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends such as progress in AI and machine learning protocols for dental diagnostics, developments in remote oral health surveillance systems, progress in computer vision for precise teeth and gum examination, amalgamation of scheduling appointments with AI suggestions, and evolution in cloud-based dental health platforms.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai) oral health app market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market?

The continuous increase in telemedicine's use is predicted to drive the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) oral health app market. Telemedicine incorporates digital technologies to administer clinical healthcare services from a distance. It offers the facilities for patients to undergo consultations, receive diagnoses, and manage treatments without the need for a physical visit to a healthcare center. The rising embrace of telemedicine stems from its enhanced convenience - it facilitates remote healthcare services for patients, saving time and avoiding travel, thereby increasing overall accessibility and efficiency. AI oral health apps supplement telemedicine environments by providing remote dental surveillance, becoming an essential tool for patients who have restricted access to face-to-face care. These apps simplify the diagnostic process by offering immediate analysis of oral images, increasing healthcare convenience and enabling early detection of dental complications. For example, a survey study by Rock Health, a US-based nonprofit organization, in February 2023, with approximately 8,000 U.S adults from July 12 to August 22, 2022 showed that 80% of respondents had used telemedicine at least once. This represents an 8-percentage point increase from 72% in the previous year, 2021. As such, the rising trend of telemedicine utilization is fuelling the expansion of the AI oral health app market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Align Technology Inc.

• Straumann Group

• Planmeca Oy

• 3Shape A/S

• Dexis Corp.

• Dandy Inc.

• Carestream Health Inc.

• Dental Monitoring SAS

• Pearl Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Sector?

Leading businesses in the AI oral health application market are investing in the creation of cutting-edge tools like AI-facilitated dental evaluations to promote early diagnosis, personalized medical treatment, amplified patient interaction and universally available oral health services. AI-facilitated dental evaluations employ AI algorithms to scrutinize images of teeth and gums, discern potential oral health anomalies, and offer immediate, actionable guidance to users. For instance, in May 2025, Mars Inc., a worldwide pet nutrition and healthcare firm headquartered in the USA, brought forth the GREENIES Canine Dental Check. This AI-facilitated dental evaluation instrument scrutinizes pictures of dogs’ teeth and gums, identifying tartar accumulation and gum inflammation, and ensuing recommendations are given in seconds. It connects users to certified veterinary technicians via the PETconnect by GREENIES service, exemplifying a contemporary method of utilizing AI for consistent, home-based, oral health supervision and assistance. This innovative tool facilitates early identification of dental complications in pets, reducing the risk of serious oral conditions and expensive vet procedures.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market Share?

The artificial intelligence (AI) oral health app market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Dental Diagnostics, Oral Health Monitoring, Patient Education, Appointment Scheduling, Other Applications

4) By End User: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Individual Users, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Diagnostic Software, Monitoring Software, Treatment Planning Software, Imaging Software

2) By Services: Consultation Services, Data Analytics Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Integration Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai) oral health app market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market?

In the Global Market Report 2025 for the AI Oral Health App, North America outperformed other regions, maintaining the largest market share in 2024. The report projects that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. A comprehensive overview is provided for various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Oral Health App Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ai In Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2025

/report/ai-in-food-and-beverages-global-market-report

Oral Care Global Market Report 2025

/report/oral-care-global-market-report

Womens Health App Global Market Report 2025

/report/womens-health-app-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: "