Experience Africa's Greatest Wildlife Comeback: Mountain Gorillas Hit Record Numbers As East Africa's Premier Safari Destinations Open To International Travelers

The story of Mountain gorilla conservation is Africa's top wildlife headline in 2025. Thanks to decades of gorilla conservation efforts , anti-poaching protection and responsible ecotourism, The population of endangered mountain gorillas has soared to a record 1,063 individuals up from just 250 in the 1960s. Travelers worldwide are searching for mountain gorilla trekking in Uganda , gorilla safaris in Rwanda and Big Five safaris in Kenya and Tanzania Safaris to witness these gentle giants in the wild.







Why This Wildlife Safari Matters

Mountain gorilla trekking: Up-close encounters with silverback gorillas in ancient rainforests

Big Five Safaris: Lions, elephants, leopards, rhinos and buffalos in the Masai Mara and Serengeti

Eco-tourism and community impact: Safari bookings fund gorilla conservation, antipoaching and local communities

Luxury eco-lodges: Sustainable lodges and adventure packages for all traveler types

Silverback Wild Adventures Introduces three new mountain gorilla trekking and East Africa Safari Tours

Conservation Circuit - 7Days: Gorilla trekking in Bwindi and Big Five safari drives in Kenya's Masai Mara

Serengeti & Silverbacks - 8 Days: Witness wildlife migration in the Serengeti and gorilla tours in Volcanoes National Park

East Africa Essentials - 10 Days: Explore Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania - see gorillas, the Big Five and stay in handpicked eco-lodges

All tour packages include gorilla permits, transfers guided experiences and flexible online booking

