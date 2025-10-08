Maxim Oreshkin:“Creating The Future” Symposium Becomes Part Of Global Open Dialogue Ecosystem

MENAFN - GetNews) Maxim Oreshkin opened the II International Symposium "Creating the Future" at the National Center "Russia" , which has become part of the global Open Dialogue ecosystem. The event brought together representatives from more than 85 countries worldwide.

At the Symposium opening, Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chairman of the National Center "Russia" Organizing Committee, read a welcome message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to the attendees. In it, the head of state noted that participants would continue an open, creative discussion about what the world will become as a result of ongoing global changes.

"I am confident that we must create our future ourselves, based on a sovereign worldview and tireless, bold, innovative search, building on the outstanding achievements of our ancestors, historical, spiritual, and patriotic traditions passed down from generation to generation. Therefore, it is gratifying that the youth program occupies a priority place in this forum's agenda. It is essential that young men and women see development prospects for themselves and can unlock their potential-in science and creativity, in sports and entrepreneurship, and in volunteer projects. And then the boldest dreams will definitely come true," Vladimir Putin emphasized.

The Symposium will take place on October 7-8 in Moscow under the auspices of the Decade of Science and Technology, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation. An expert session of the Open Dialogue "Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth" will also be held on the sidelines of the Symposium.







"We are actively developing an important new initiative-Open Dialogue. There are participants here from the event we held in April called 'Future of the World: New Platform for Global Growth.' The forum set ambitious goals, and they were indeed achieved. The 'Creating the Future' Symposium, where we are present today, is becoming part of the global Open Dialogue ecosystem," said Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chairman of the National Center "Russia" Organizing Committee.

The central event of the educational program will be an open lecture series featuring architect, founder and CEO of James Law Cybertecture James Law, industrial designer, futurist, and director of Sber Design Laboratory Vladimir Pirozhkov, theater and film actor and TV host Arseny Popov, and Chairman of the Chilean Robotics Association Rodrigo Andres Quevedo Silva.

On the same day, there will be a "Media of the Future" section, an all-Russian quiz "History of the Future," and an awards ceremony for laureates of the All-Russian Literary Prize in Science Fiction with participation from National Center "Russia" General Director Natalia Virtuozova, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the Board of the All-Russian Public Organization "Union of Writers of Russia" Nikolai Ivanov, film director, screenwriter and producer Karen Shakhnazarov, as well as science fiction writer from Italy Roberto Quaglia.

"The future is created by those who are not afraid to dream. This year, we expanded the Symposium: we want not just to talk about the future, but to show how authors, scientists, architects, and artists from different countries envision it, and to visualize development scenarios-from technology to culture. The Symposium is becoming a place where you can see and feel the future, as created by the best minds in the world," said National Center "Russia" General Director Natalia Virtuozova.

The International Symposium brings together participants from 85 countries, including China, the USA, Italy, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. These include politicians, scientists, researchers, engineers, futurists, cultural and artistic figures, media representatives, and all those who care about the future of Russia and the world and are ready to develop practical forecasts.