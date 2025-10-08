Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Set To Grow At A Robust CAGR Of 6.5% Through 2030, Driven By Rising Menopausal Population And Novel Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Hormone Replacement Therapy - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030"Key hormone replacement therapy companies include Abbott, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Halozyme Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Viatris Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Ascendis Pharma, Vista Pharma, Inc., Clarus Therapeutics, Inc., Gedeon Richter Plc, Endo International plc and several others.

DelveInsight's "Hormone Replacement Therapy - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030 " report provides an in-depth understanding of the hormone replacement therapy market trends, key drivers, emerging technologies, and competitive landscape across global regions. The global hormone replacement therapy market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a steady CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing prevalence of hormonal disorders worldwide, coupled with an aging population and significant advancements in therapeutic options addressing various endocrine conditions across all major markets.

North America currently dominates the hormone replacement therapy treatment landscape and is expected to maintain this leadership position throughout the forecast period. This regional prominence is attributed to several factors, including the high prevalence of hormonal disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies.

The report segments the hormone replacement therapy market by therapy type, indication, route of administration, and geography. The hormone replacement therapy market by therapy type encompasses Estrogen Hormone Replacement, Growth Hormone Replacement, Thyroid Hormone Replacement, Testosterone Hormone Replacement, and other specialized hormone therapies. Among these segments, treatments targeting menopausal symptoms currently dominate the market, driven by the substantial demographic of women experiencing menopause globally. Furthermore, the male hypogonadism therapy market is also experiencing significant growth, with prevalence rates reported between 10 and 55% in patients with specific underlying conditions.

According to the hormone replacement therapy epidemiological data, the worldwide average age for menopause onset hovers around 50 years, with women at this age experiencing significant decreases in estrogen and progesterone production, triggering various symptoms that necessitate hormonal intervention. The World Health Organization reported that in 2021, women aged 50 and over constituted approximately 26% of the female global population, representing a substantial patient pool requiring management of menopausal symptoms such as vasomotor symptoms (VMS), commonly known as hot flashes and night sweats.

The competitive landscape includes big pharmaceutical companies and specialized players actively developing innovative hormone replacement therapy solutions. Key market participants include Abbott (NYSE: ABT), Novartis AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: NOVN), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Merck KGaA (NYSE: MRK), Bayer AG (NYSE: BAYN), Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), F. Hoffman-La Roche (OTC: RHHBY), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: TEVA), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (NSE: DRREDDY), Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND), Vista Pharma, Inc. (BSE: 524711), Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT), Gedeon Richter Plc (Budapest Stock Exchange: RICHTER), Endo International plc (OTCQX: NDOI) and several others.

These companies are engaged in extensive research and development activities, strategic collaborations, and drug development for hormone replacement therapy, strengthening their market positions and addressing unmet medical needs.

Recent therapeutic advancements have substantially transformed the hormone replacement therapy landscape. A milestone development came in May 2023 when Astellas Pharma received FDA approval for VEOZAH, a treatment for moderate to severe VMS associated with menopause. This approval represents a significant innovation as a selective neurokinin 3 (NK3) receptor antagonist that addresses menopausal symptoms through a unique mechanism of action.

In June 2022, Halozyme Therapeutics announced the commercial launch of TLANDO (testosterone undecanoate), an oral treatment for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males with conditions associated with endogenous testosterone deficiency. Other notable developments include Pfizer's relaunch of DUAVEE in June 2023 following a voluntary recall, now featuring improved packaging.

Additionally, in February 2025, the FDA announced significant labeling changes for all testosterone products, removing the boxed warning about increased risk of serious cardiovascular events-such as heart attack and stroke-that had been required since 2014, after the TRAVERSE trial demonstrated no increased incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events among men with hypogonadism and preexisting or high cardiovascular risk who received testosterone therapy compared to placebo.

Despite robust growth projections, the HRT market faces challenges, including concerns regarding potential side effects of long-term hormone therapy use, particularly regarding liver function with some newer treatments like VEOZAH, which carries a Boxed Warning for risks of hepatotoxicity. Additionally, the complex regulatory approval process for new hormone therapies and varying reimbursement scenarios across different regions present obstacles to market expansion.

Looking ahead, the hormone replacement therapy market is expected to benefit from the introduction of innovative hormone delivery systems, personalized treatment approaches based on genetic profiling, and increased awareness about hormonal health management across all age groups. The development of bioidentical hormones and hormone therapies with improved safety profiles will likely reshape treatment paradigms and further drive market growth through 2030, creating significant opportunities for stakeholders across the hormone disorder treatment market.

