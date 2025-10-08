Neptune Towing Expands Its Reach In Tulsa With Reliable Flatbed Towing And 24 Hour Roadside Assistance

MENAFN - GetNews) Local owner operated towing company builds a reputation for trusted service and professionalism across Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, and Glenpool Oklahoma.







Tulsa, Oklahoma - Neptune Towing , a respected name in Tulsa's towing industry, continues to grow its presence across the city and surrounding communities by focusing on reliability, safety, and customer care. Since opening in 2019, this locally owned and operated business has become known for its professionalism and commitment to providing help when drivers need it most.

Neptune Towing provides a wide range of services for drivers in the City of Tulsa and nearby towns, including flatbed towing, winch outs, accident recovery, lockouts, jump starts, and fuel delivery. The company's trucks are equipped to handle everything from daily drivers to electric vehicles and luxury cars that require careful transport. Each job is handled personally by an experienced operator who takes pride in treating every vehicle as if it were their own.

“People call us because they need help, not a headache,” said Remi Carrillo, owner of Neptune Towing.“We make it a point to answer quickly, communicate clearly, and handle every tow with respect. That's what keeps people calling us back and recommending us to others.”

From the busy streets of Tulsa to the neighborhoods of Jenks and Bixby, Neptune Towing has become known for damage free towing and dependable roadside assistance. The company's reputation is built on honest pricing, professional communication, and consistent results. By putting safety and customer experience first, Neptune Towing has earned the trust of both individual drivers and local businesses across the area.

The company also works closely with auto repair shops, body shops, and dealerships throughout Tulsa and nearby cities such as Broken Arrow and Glenpool. These partnerships ensure fast, reliable transport for customers who need immediate towing or recovery services. Neptune Towing's flatbed trucks make it possible to move vehicles safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of damage during loading or transport.

“Our business has grown because we care about every detail,” Carrillo said.“From how we secure a vehicle to how we speak with a customer, everything matters. We want every person

who calls Neptune Towing to feel like they are being taken care of by someone who understands what they are going through.”

As a proud member of the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce, Neptune Towing continues to support local businesses and community efforts. The company's growth reflects its values of accountability, integrity, and hard work. By staying focused on service quality rather than volume, Neptune Towing has positioned itself as one of the most dependable towing providers in the region.

The company plans to continue expanding its fleet and coverage area throughout Tulsa and nearby towns. With an increasing demand for reliable flatbed towing and 24 hour roadside assistance, Neptune Towing is committed to meeting that need while keeping its personal, small business approach.

Neptune Towing's success story represents the strength of local ownership and the value of genuine customer relationships. What started as a single truck helping drivers in Tulsa has grown into a trusted company serving multiple Oklahoma communities. Through every tow, the mission remains the same: provide honest, damage free service and get people back on the road safely.

For more information, visit or call 539 292 3074.