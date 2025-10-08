MENAFN - GetNews)



"“A well-tuned irrigation system makes all the difference,” says Craig Borglum, a local irrigation specialist."Here are some easy tips on saving water when irrigating your landscaping in Orlando Florida.

Orlando, FL - In Central Florida, where sunshine and lush greenery define the landscape, sprinkler repair can be a challenge. As water rates rise and drought concerns persist, Orlando homeowners are finding that one of the best ways to save water - and money - is through proper irrigation system maintenance .

According to the St. Johns River Water Management District, residential irrigation can account for up to 50% of total household water use in Central Florida. Yet studies show that half of that water is often wasted due to leaks, overspray, and inefficient watering schedules.

By taking simple steps to inspect, repair, and upgrade their irrigation systems, Orlando homeowners can dramatically improve water efficiency while maintaining vibrant lawns that can withstand the Sunshine State's unique climate.

Why Irrigation Maintenance Matters in Orlando

Orlando's subtropical weather means landscapes need regular watering, especially during hot, dry periods. However, frequent afternoon rains, sandy soils, and strict local watering restrictions (such as the twice-per-week schedule mandated by the St. Johns River Water Management District) make water management a balancing act.

“A well-tuned irrigation system makes all the difference,” says Craig Borglum , a local irrigation specialist.“A single broken sprinkler head can waste hundreds of gallons per week - and most homeowners don't realize it until they see their water bill or notice dead patches of grass.”

Top Ways Orlando Homeowners Can Save Water and Money

Homeowners can conserve water, protect their landscapes, and lower their bills by following these proven irrigation best practices:



Inspect your irrigation system monthly. Turn it on and walk your yard. Check for leaks, broken heads, or misdirected spray zones. Even small issues can lead to significant water loss.

Adjust your watering schedule seasonally. Orlando lawns typically need less water in cooler months. Update your irrigation controller settings regularly to match seasonal rainfall patterns.

Use smart irrigation controllers. These weather-based or soil-moisture-sensing systems automatically adjust watering times. The EPA's WaterSense program estimates they can save the average homeowner up to 15,000 gallons per year - a major win in Central Florida's climate.

Upgrade to high-efficiency components. Replace older nozzles with rotary nozzles or drip irrigation systems , which deliver water more precisely and reduce evaporation.

Monitor water pressure. Orlando neighborhoods often experience fluctuating water pressure that can affect system efficiency. Installing a pressure regulator helps ensure even coverage and less waste. Schedule an annual irrigation audit. A certified professional can evaluate your system's performance, adjust zones for optimal coverage, and help you comply with local watering rules.

The Payoff: Long-Term Savings and Sustainable Landscapes

Proper irrigation maintenance isn't just about saving water - it's about improving landscape health and reducing long-term costs. Homeowners who maintain their systems regularly can cut outdoor water use by 20–40% , saving hundreds of dollars each year.

Efficient irrigation also encourages deeper root systems, creating lawns and gardens that are more resilient to heat and drought - key advantages in Central Florida's sandy soils and variable rainfall.

“Smart watering practices are crucial in Orlando,” adds Craig Borglum .“When homeowners take control of their irrigation systems, they save money, improve their yards, and contribute to the sustainability of Florida's water resources.”

Orlando Irrigation Maintenance Checklist



✅ Inspect your system monthly for leaks and overspray

✅ Check and clean sprinkler heads for clogs and misalignment

✅ Adjust timers to meet local watering restrictions (usually 2 days per week)

✅ Replace outdated controllers with smart, weather-based models

✅ Install a rain sensor (required by Florida law for most systems) ✅ Have a professional conduct an annual system audit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: What are the current watering restrictions in Orlando? A: Most areas under the St. Johns River Water Management District allow watering twice per week , before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m. Restrictions may vary by address or season, so always verify with your local utility or the district's website.

Q2: How can I tell if my irrigation system is wasting water? A: Signs include puddles, uneven grass color, and higher-than-usual water bills. Walk your property during a watering cycle and look for broken heads or misting spray, which indicate excessive pressure or leaks.

Q3: What is a“smart” irrigation controller, and is it worth the investment? A: Smart controllers use weather data or soil sensors to automatically adjust watering schedules. In Orlando's unpredictable climate, they prevent overwatering after rain and ensure consistent hydration during dry spells - saving both water and money.

Q4: Do Florida homeowners need rain sensors? A: Yes. Florida law (F.S. 373.62) requires that all new automatic irrigation systems include a rain shutoff device or soil moisture sensor to prevent unnecessary watering.

Q5: Can I perform maintenance myself, or should I hire a pro? A: Homeowners can handle basic inspections and adjustments. However, an annual professional audit ensures your system runs efficiently and meets local regulations.

About Lake Mary Sprinklers

Lake Mary Sprinklers is Orlando's trusted expert in water-efficient landscape solutions. Specializing in irrigation system tune-ups, smart controller installations, and water conservation audits, I help Central Florida homeowners achieve beautiful, sustainable lawns while reducing water use and utility costs.

For more information or to schedule an irrigation inspection, visit or call (407) 341-3449 .