New York City Car Accident Lawyer Samantha Kucher Clarifies“Yielding The Right Of Way” To Promote Safer Streets

New York, NY - Samantha Kucher, founding attorney of Kucher Law Group ( ), has released practical guidance explaining what“yielding the right of way” means under New York law, offering clear steps motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can take to reduce collisions across the five boroughs. As a leading New York City car accident lawyer, Kucher outlines how right-of-way rules apply at intersections, traffic circles, crosswalks, and during left-turn movements, and why adherence to these rules is critical for public safety.

The advisory highlights the most common failure-to-yield scenarios: ignoring traffic signals or stop signs, entering unsignalized intersections without proper caution, making left turns across oncoming traffic, and misjudging priority at four-way stops or T-intersections. It also addresses responsibilities when entering a major roadway from a driveway or parking area, and how yield signs and roundabouts operate under Section 1145 of the New York Vehicle and Traffic Law. As a New York City car accident lawyer, Kucher emphasizes that collisions frequently trace back to breaches of these straightforward standards, which can expose drivers to civil liability and penalties.

The guidance further details right-of-way protections for pedestrians and cyclists, noting that drivers must yield to pedestrians in marked and unmarked crosswalks and exercise due care under VTL Section 1146 to avoid collisions with pedestrians, cyclists, or domestic animals. Instances requiring special attention-such as emergency vehicles using sirens or flashing lights and stationary emergency or service vehicles under“Move Over” requirements-are explained to minimize confusion during fast-moving situations. The New York City car accident lawyer perspective underscores that, in liability assessments, investigators evaluate duty, breach, causation, and damages, while comparative negligence principles may reduce recoveries when multiple parties share fault.

Kucher's practical steps following a failure-to-yield crash include prompt medical evaluation, timely police reporting, thorough documentation of the scene, and adherence to New York's no-fault timelines, including seeking medical treatment within 30 days. The overview clarifies potential damages in qualifying claims, which can include medical expenses, lost wages, reduced earning capacity, property damage, and non-economic harms such as pain and suffering. Families may pursue wrongful death remedies where applicable. For the public, these procedures illustrate how careful compliance with right-of-way rules can prevent injuries and how post-incident actions can preserve claims.

The firm's litigation team-Samantha Kucher, Michael Roitman, and Alex Rybakov-draws on significant trial and settlement experience across motor-vehicle, premises liability, labor-law, medical-malpractice, and wrongful-death matters. The release also recaps practical intersection rules familiar to city drivers: first-arriving vehicles proceed first at four-way stops, vehicles to the right proceed when arrivals are simultaneous, and left-turning vehicles yield to oncoming traffic and crossing pedestrians. In traffic circles, vehicles already within the rotary have priority unless directed otherwise by a control device.

