For Collectors, By Collectors: HIT Grading Delivers Instant, Onsite Grading To The Middle East At Quest For The Crown Vol. 1

Dubai, UAE - Oct 8, 2025 - The energy was electric at Times Square Center this weekend as hundreds of collectors witnessed a pivotal moment for the Middle East's trading card community. HIT Grading & Authentication, born from the strategic merger of Speedy Comics Group and MEGA Grading Services, delivered the region's first-ever live, same-day grading experience at Pop-Up Con Vol. 1: Quest for the Crown.

For the first time, collectors could submit their prized cards and watch as they were meticulously authenticated, graded with a blend of expert human oversight and cutting-edge AI-powered analysis, and encapsulated in HIT's state-of-the-art slabs, all within the same day. The excitement wasn't just contained within the venue. A live stream on the Trofee app brought the global collecting community into the heart of the action, with thousands of viewers sharing in the real-time reveals of freshly graded cards.

Quest for the Crown Vol. 1 was more than just a tournament; it was a celebration of the collector. The fusion of high-stakes competition-including a 70-player One Piece TCG tournament with a rare Serial Ace card as the grand prize-live grading, and direct community engagement has set a new benchmark for TCG events in the Middle East.

“Overseeing the largest One Piece TCG tournament ever held in the region was an honor. With more than 70 players competing for incredible prizes - including the coveted Ace Serial card - the energy was unmatched. This level of competition and reward is truly a first-of-its-kind experience in the Middle East, and we're already looking forward to making Vol. 2 in November even bigger,” said Abdulla Al Kitbi, Tournament Director of Pop Up Con.

“We are witnessing the birth of a new era for collectibles in the Middle East,” said Dr. Rashed Al Farooq, Chairman of Speedy Comics Group and CEO of HIT Grading & Authentication.“Our vision is to empower collectors with the same level of access, transparency, and trust that they expect from the world's leading grading services. This is not just about grading cards; it's about building a robust, sustainable ecosystem for the hobby to thrive in this region.”

“The trust of the collector is our most valuable asset,” said Alex, Partner at HIT Grading and founder of MEGA Grading Services.“Our commitment is to honor that trust with a grading process that is not only fast and accessible but also rigorously accurate and transparent. By integrating advanced imaging and AI with the seasoned eyes of our grading experts, we are delivering a level of consistency and accountability that the modern collector demands. Seeing the community's reaction first-hand is proof that we are on the right path.”

About HIT Grading & Authentication

HIT Grading & Authentication is a leader in the Middle East's collectibles industry, providing collectors with trusted, transparent, and technologically advanced grading and authentication services. Formed through the strategic merger of Speedy Comics Group and MEGA Grading Services, HIT is committed to empowering the collector community with world-class standards of accuracy, consistency, and service. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise, HIT is building the future of collecting in the region.