Joven Travel Expands Into U.S. Market Under The Leadership Of Taner Capik

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Los Angeles–based company introduces a new approach to global luxury travel with personalized international programs designed for discerning travelers.

LOS ANGELES - Oct 8, 2025 - Joven Travel LLC, an international luxury travel company founded by tourism professional Taner Capik, has formally expanded its operations into the U.S. market. The company, which is headquartered in Los Angeles and legally incorporated in Delaware, aims to bring a new level of personalized, high-end travel experiences to American travelers.

With more than 15 years of global experience in the tourism industry and recognition including the“Tourism Achievement of the Year Award” in Turkey, Taner Capik has established Joven Travel as a platform for curated travel programs covering all seven continents. The company focuses on customized travel planning, offering seamless service and global access for clients seeking meaningful and distinctive travel experiences.

“Joven Travel is built on the belief that modern travelers are looking for more than destinations-they seek experiences that reflect their personal stories and aspirations,” said Taner Capik, Founder and CEO of Joven Travel.“Our goal is to ensure that every journey we design is purposeful, comfortable, and authentically tailored to each traveler's expectations.”

Joven Travel's expansion into the United States reflects its commitment to integrating American travelers into a growing network of global destinations, ranging from cultural and historical routes in Europe and Asia to adventure-focused expeditions in Africa and Antarctica.

The company's service model provides end-to-end travel management, including assistance with visas, logistics, accommodations, and 24-hour support throughout the client's journey.

About Taner Capik

Since beginning his career in 2008, Taner Capik has worked in various segments of the global tourism industry, delivering personalized travel services for more than 30,000 clients worldwide. His expertise in international operations and luxury travel planning continues to guide Joven Travel's mission of providing safe, well-organized, and culturally rich travel experiences.

About Joven Travel

Joven Travel LLC is a Delaware-registered company with its operational headquarters in Los Angeles, California. Founded by award-winning tourism expert Taner Capik, the company provides customized luxury travel experiences across all continents, emphasizing comfort, cultural depth, and seamless planning for U.S.-based travelers.