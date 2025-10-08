2A Firearms Academy Reports Record Growth And Sold-Out CCW Classes Across The Bay Area

MENAFN - GetNews) 2A Firearms Academy, a California Department of Justice–approved provider of, announced record enrollment and consistent sold-out classes across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The academy trained 223 individuals in 2023 and 181 in 2024 . In 2025, it has already surpassed 407 students year-to-date , marking its highest participation on record. Every CCW course since November 2024 has sold out, with over 50 applicants trained monthly through its two recurring sessions.

“Our growth reflects a strong community desire for lawful, professional self-defense training,” said Doug Kevilus , Founder and Lead Instructor.“We're seeing people from every walk of life-nurses, judges, firefighters, defense attorneys, and first responders-seeking structured, law-focused education.”

Community Demand for Responsible Training

2A Firearms Academy's students range from first-time gun owners to experienced marksmen, united by a shared interest in personal safety and legal compliance. The academy's curriculum emphasizes situational awareness, de-escalation, lawful use of force, and firearm safety , helping students build confidence and judgment under stress.

Since late 2024, the academy's daily website traffic has more than doubled , reflecting growing regional interest in qualified CCW instruction.

“Our students come ready to learn,” Kevilus added.“They understand that responsible carry starts with education-not just a certificate.”

Certified and Approved Instruction

2A Firearms Academy's training program is certified by the California Department of Justice and approved by multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies . The academy serves residents of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, San Francisco, Solano, and Sonoma Counties , providing both new CCW applicant and renewal courses.

Led by POST and NRA-certified trainers, and U.S. military veterans , the team ensures that every student receives practical, compliant instruction backed by years of experience.

About 2A Firearms Academy

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Doug Kevilus , 2A Firearms Academy provides certified CCW and personal safety training across the San Francisco Bay Area. With a focus on Safety, Precision, and Confidence , the academy prepares responsible citizens to carry lawfully, think clearly, and act safely under pressure.

For class information and registration, visit