Legalese Decoder Welcomes Ai4legislation 2025 Winner: Oliver Fan's“Congressional Bill Tracker” Joins Platform As New Civic Tech Hub

San Francisco, CA - Legalese Decoder, the pioneering AI platform revolutionizing access to legal understanding, today announced a strategic partnership to host Oliver Fan's award-winning "Congressional Bill Tracker" on its expanded ecosystem. As the Grand Prize winner of the SVCAF's AI4Legislation 2025 competition , Fan's innovative tool- a predictive AI dashboard for tracking and forecasting U.S. congressional bill outcomes-will now be accessible at rel="nofollow" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer" legalesedecode , empowering citizens, policymakers, and educators with real-time insights into the legislative process.

The AI4Legislation 2025 competition, hosted by SVCAF , challenged everyone including high school and college students across the U.S. to develop AI solutions enhancing legislative transparency, policy analysis, and civic engagement. Oliver Fan, a talented high school student from Texas, took home first place and a share of the $10,000 prize pool for his Congressional Bill Tracker. This groundbreaking project leverages a time-aware ensemble machine learning system-combining Random Forest, Gradient Boosting, and Logistic Regression models-to analyze over 16,500 bills from the 118th Congress. With 78-82% ROC-AUC accuracy and calibrated confidence intervals, it provides actionable predictions on bill passage (noting that only 1.7% become law), all integrated with real-time data from the Congress API. The tool's focus on uncertainty quantification and bias mitigation sets a new standard for ethical AI in governance.

"Oliver's Congressional Bill Tracker is a beacon of innovation from the next generation of civic tech leaders," said William Theos, founder of Legalese Decoder. "By hosting it on our platform, we're not just amplifying his work-we're creating a seamless hub where users can decode complex bills with Legalese Decoder's plain-English translations and then dive into predictive analytics with Fan's tracker. This synergy makes legislative tracking more accessible than ever, turning opaque lawmaking into an empowering tool for everyday Americans."

This integration aligns perfectly with Legalese Decoder's mission to democratize legal and legislative clarity. Users visiting legalesedecoder can now:



Track and Predict : Input any bill to receive real-time status updates, cosponsor analysis, and AI-driven success probabilities tailored to the bill's lifecycle.

Simplify with AI : Seamlessly cross-reference with Legalese Decoder's core engine, which instantly translates bill text, metadata, and amendments into plain English-free for basic use, with premium plans starting at $9.95/month for expanded features like document saving and higher word limits. Engage Civically : Explore interactive dashboards, ethical uncertainty scores, and educational resources to foster informed participation in democracy.



For small business owners navigating regulatory changes, students studying policy, or activists monitoring key legislation, this combined platform offers unmatched value: affordability (no costly legal consultations), speed (instant insights), and equity (free access to core tools). As Theos notes, "In a world where only 7% of bills become law, tools like this bridge the gap between complexity and comprehension, ensuring voices from all communities are heard."

The partnership builds on the momentum from SVCAF's September 21 award ceremony, where Fan's project edged out runners-up like the DebateSim Team's legislative simulation platform. Full details of the winners and ceremony highlights are available on SVCAF's site.

To experience the future of civic tech, visit legalesedecoder today. Legalese Decoder remains committed to planting one tree per paid subscription via OurForest, blending innovation with environmental stewardship.

About Legalese Decoder

Founded by William Theos, Legalese Decoder uses advanced AI, NLP, and machine learning to translate legal documents-from contracts to congressional bills-into plain English . Free to start at , with premium plans for deeper analysis. Empowering users without law degrees to make confident, informed decisions.

About SVCAF and AI4Legislation 2025

The Silicon Valley Chinese Association Foundation (SVCAF) fosters innovation and community through initiatives like AI4Legislation, inspiring AI for better governance. Learn more at svcaf.