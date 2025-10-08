When The Government Calls, Don't Expect A Retirement Party Bob Kawka's 'Why Me?' Delivers Sci-Fi, Suspense, And Laugh-Out-Loud Twists

What unfolds when an ordinary man with retirement plans is suddenly pulled from his calm life and thrown into a chaos of mind games, secret missions, and helicopter rescues? Bob Kawka's new sci-fi adventure, Why Me?, offers a humorous and unpredictable ride that's as much about survival as discovering your true self and understanding why the universe keeps choosing you for strange jobs.

Synopsis

Tom Roberts believed his life couldn't get any stranger until a mysterious phone call suddenly plunges him into the middle of“Project Pyramid,” a top-secret operation with unclear rules. What seemed like a simple task quickly turns into a bizarre gauntlet of booby traps, questionable alliances, and bureaucrats who make spy agencies seem like summer camp counselors.

Armed with nothing more than stubbornness and a dash of charm, Tom must confront a rival he doubts, a stealth expert who can outsmart a shadow, and a rising number of questions with no obvious solutions. As the danger intensifies from uncomfortable to life-threatening, Tom needs to determine whether he's in too deep or exactly where destiny intended him to be.

About the Author

Bob Kawka retired in 2002 after a rewarding career teaching students with special needs. He now resides with his wife, Elaine, in Port Orange, Florida. In retirement, he channels his creativity into writing and making custom pens, merging humor, craftsmanship, and storytelling in each piece. His latest work, 'Why Me?', showcases his skill in combining compelling plots with humorous, laugh-out-loud moments.

What Makes This Book Stand Out?

'Why Me?' distinguishes itself in modern sci-fi by combining intense intrigue with absurd humor, crafting a story that explores human quirks and covert conspiracies. Rather than focusing solely on technology or apocalyptic themes, Bob Kawka presents a relatable, reluctant hero involved in a secret government project, with chaos, wit, and chemistry propelling the narrative.

Key Features

- A Reluctant Hero : Tom Roberts is a relatable character you root for, embodying a mix of confusion, bravery, and sarcasm.

- Humor Meets High Stakes : Enjoy humor as the tension heightens with witty, satirical commentary on government secrecy and covert operations.

- Unexpected Allies & Rivals : The cast ranges from clever yet sneaky operatives to charismatically irritating bureaucrats, making them as unpredictable as the storyline itself.

- Fast-Paced, Twisty Plot : A thrilling journey through hidden facilities, risky missions, and strange encounters.

Author's Quote

"A voice on his cell phone had said, 'Your name is Tom Roberts. You have a wife named Mary and a son who graduated from State. You are being activated under Project Pyramid. For the sake of your country, wife, and your son, please get on the chopper that just landed. If not, your lives will be in danger. This is not a joke, but for real. We can discuss your part in it soon, but you must get on that chopper now!'" – Bob Kawka

Call to Action

'Why Me?' is set to be launched soon in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon and other mainstream book platforms. Immerse yourself in Tom Roberts' world, but be ready to navigate mind games, question authority, and enjoy a humorous journey through an unexpected mission.

Make sure to grab your copy upon launch and find out why the universe might just choose you next.

About the Book

'Why Me?' combines clever humor, ridiculous scenarios, and intense sci-fi suspense. It's a tale where espionage meets comedy, and a witty remark could be the most powerful weapon. Fans of Douglas Adams, Terry Pratchett, and satirical spy stories will find much to enjoy. And plenty to laugh about.

