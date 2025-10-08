Insure Fitness Group Unveils Public Access To“Pilates For Older Adults” Webinar

MENAFN - GetNews)



Webinar for Fitness Pros:“Pilates for Older Adults-Stability, Mobility & Confidence.” Empowering Fitness Professionals with Strategies for Enhancing Stability and Mobility in Older Adults

Lakewood Ranch, Fl - October 8, 2025 - Insure Fitness Group, a leading provider of liability insurance for fitness professionals, is thrilled to announce that its recent webinar, "Pilates for Older Adults – Building Stability, Mobility & Confidence," is now available for public viewing. This session, led by Tina McAlpine, an expert trainer at the National Exercise Trainers Association, offers valuable strategies to help older adults enhance their strength, balance, and overall quality of life.

Tina, a highly respected educator with nearly thirty years of experience and certifications from NETA and other national certification programs, shares her expertise on fall prevention, mobility enhancement, and adapting Pilates exercises for conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis. Her approach is designed to meet the diverse mobility needs of fitness professionals and enthusiasts alike, ensuring that they can all benefit from her knowledge.

The webinar features an engaging PowerPoint presentation, practical tips, and a live Q&A session, providing a complete learning experience. Now accessible to all, this event is a valuable resource for fitness professionals looking to expand their understanding of Pilates for older adults.

"At Insure Fitness Group, we are committed to supporting fitness professionals with the resources they need to succeed," said Shannon Billington, Business Development Manager of Insure Fitness Group. "This webinar is a testament to our dedication to empowering trainers and instructors with the knowledge to make a positive impact on their clients' lives."

Fitness professionals, enthusiasts, and the broader community are encouraged to watch the full recording on YouTube or explore additional resources by visiting Insure Fitness Group's webinar page . This initiative underscores Insure Fitness Group's mission to protect and support fitness professionals throughout their careers, allowing them to focus on serving clients with confidence and security.

About Insure Fitness Group

Insure Fitness Group provides liability insurance for fitness professionals and personal trainers, covering over 500 training modalities, including personal training, Pilates, group fitness, and dance instruction. Policies supply instant certification, occurrence-form coverage, identity protection, and exclusive member benefits. Coverage includes general and professional liability up to $1 million per occurrence and $3 million annually. Insure Fitness Group is backed by Arthur J. Gallagher and holds an A+ accreditation from the BBB.