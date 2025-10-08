Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Spanish Parliament Approves Law Banning Arms To Israel


2025-10-08 07:07:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) – The Spanish Parliament on Wednesday approved a law on the arms embargo imposed on Israel through a vote backed by Prime Minister Pedro S?nchez, aimed at "curbing the genocide" in Gaza.
According to the Spanish news agency EFE, 178 lawmakers voted in favor of the law, while 169 voted against it. Specifically, the decree includes provisions to strengthen the full ban on supplying arms to Israel, as well as prohibiting exports to and imports from Israel of all defense-related materials and goods or technologies with dual-use applications.

