State Security Court Verdicts Align With Severity Of Crimes Committed, Address Violations Of Jordanian Legislation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) – The verdicts issued by the State Security Court in cases related to rocket manufacturing, recruitment, and training reflect the Jordanian judiciary's commitment to ensuring justice and protecting national security, according to legal and security officials and experts.The State Security Court issued its rulings on Wednesday in these cases after nearly six months of trials and completion of all legal procedures.The sentences, which varied between three years and four months to 15 years in prison, were deemed proportionate to the severity of the crimes committed.Officials told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the penalties fall within the scope of the law and that the court ensured all guarantees of justice, taking into account the surrounding circumstances, the seriousness of the acts defined in the legal texts, and their impact on society and public order.They stressed that the court's rulings were sound and legally well-founded, emphasizing that terrorism crimes are among the most dangerous offenses threatening the safety and stability of society.They also underscored the vital role of Jordan's security agencies in confronting threats and highlighted their success in maintaining national security and stability.Ghazi Thunaibat, rapporteur of the Legal Committee in the Senate and former head of the Legal Committee in the Lower House, said the verdicts criminalized the defendants and issued penalties within the law, describing the sentences as "just before being deterrent."He said, "The court did not convict all the defendants. For instance, some who were accused of manufacturing drones were acquitted on grounds of lack of special intent a key element in terrorism crimes that requires intent to harm public order or endanger national security."He added that the court's decision not to convict them of terrorism was legally sound, as it had not been proven that their intent was criminal stating they may have been making drones for educational or scientific purposes rather than to threaten society.Thunaibat noted that the remaining defendants were sentenced to penalties proportionate to the nature and gravity of their crimes and the degree of criminal intent. The court, he said, handed down 15-year sentences to two individuals and 7.5 years to another as an accomplice, though terrorism law equates accomplices and principal offenders indicating the court had valid reasons for leniency.He stressed that these verdicts represent an achievement for Jordan's security agencies, which thwarted all such terrorist attempts before they reached the execution stage where the expected punishment could have been death, not imprisonment.He explained that since the crimes were still in the preparatory stages and had not escalated into acts such as bombings, killings, or destruction, the court's rulings remained within the lower bounds of criminal liability.Lawyer Mohammad Al-Afif, former president of the State Security Court, emphasized that terrorist crimes are among the most serious crimes threatening the security, safety, and stability of society, whether in Jordan or any other country.He pointed out that Jordanian lawmakers, in line with international legislation and counterterrorism agreements, have established deterrent penalties commensurate with the seriousness of these crimes and the nature of their perpetrators.Retired Brigadier General and lawyer Subhi Al-Mawwas said the State Security Court issued rulings in four cases related to terrorism and public safety, demonstrating significant judicial balance and adherence to legal procedures in forming the judges' convictions.He added that national security and public safety are fundamental pillars of the state, and the court bears a serious responsibility in addressing crimes that threaten them.In the rocket manufacturing case, the court convicted the defendants based on strong legal evidence, including their voluntary confessions and the materials and equipment seized in multiple locations.In the drone case, the court ruled the defendants "not responsible" due to the absence of special intent, meaning no deliberate intention to endanger public security or property an interpretation consistent with justice and the law.Al-Mawwas added that after issuing its verdicts, the court completed its review of the cases, allowing the defendants and the prosecution to appeal before the Court of Cassation, a fundamental safeguard for justice guaranteed under the latest amendments to the State Security Court Law.He emphasized that the court, composed of both military and civilian judges, conducted open and fair proceedings and issued balanced rulings consistent with legal principles and due process.Legal expert and political analyst Mahmoud Al-Dqour said the State Security Court's verdicts "represent the title of truth in the legal sense," noting that while not final, they are subject to appeal by the Public Prosecutor or defendants.He said Wednesday's rulings varied according to the nature of each case, with the court assigning penalties appropriate to each defendant based on the evidence presented.Regarding the drone case, he noted that the court ruled the defendants not responsible due to the absence of criminal intent as defined by law stating that it was not proven they intended to use the drones unlawfully in Jordan.For the other cases, Al-Dqour explained that the rulings were based on confessions and evidence presented by the prosecution, describing them as fair and in line with the law.He said, "In my view, these verdicts are fair and will go through the appeal process. The actions committed by the defendants are criminal and illegal they do not serve the Palestinian cause or support our brothers."He added, "If we want to support the Palestinian people, we must do so through legal and diplomatic channels and the continuous assistance Jordan provides this is our duty as Jordanians."Al-Dqour emphasized that weapons manufacturing outside state authority is illegal and endangers public security, adding that the court's decisions "set the right precedent and serve as a deterrent to others from engaging in behavior that threatens Jordan's safety and stability."