JSF Issues Policy Paper On AI's Impact On Labor Market In Jordan And Worldwide

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) – The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) released a policy paper on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the labor market in the world and Jordan, highlighting key findings from the International Labour Organization's (ILO) report "Generative AI and Jobs: A Refined Global Index of Occupational Exposure 2025."The paper identifies the impact of artificial intelligence on Jordan's labor market and presents practical recommendations to mitigate potential repercussions while strengthening the market's ability to adapt to future technological transformations.According to the JSF paper, the significance of the ILO report lies in its interpretation of how generative AI affects existing professions and employment. The report's index analyzed global job data and tasks more than 30,000 job functions based on the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO).The exposure index ranges from 0 to 1, where a score of 0 represents tasks unlikely to be affected or replaced by AI, while 1 denotes tasks most vulnerable to full replacement by AI.The Forum outlined the report's methodology for classifying occupations based on exposure to AI risks. The index grouped professions into six levels of exposure four of which were considered the most affected (high, upper-medium, medium, and lower-medium exposure). The remaining two levels covered jobs with minimal or relatively low exposure.The paper noted that the ILO report found 23.8 percent of jobs globally equivalent to 838 million employees are at risk of replacement by AI. Of these, 7.5 percent fall within the high and upper-medium exposure levels (about 112 million jobs), while 16.3 percent are in the medium and lower exposure categories.By income level, the index showed that jobs in high-income countries are most susceptible to AI's impact, at around 17.1 percent, compared with just 1.1 percent in low-income countries.The Forum explained that AI exposure declines with lower national income levels: 33.5 percent in high-income countries, 24.7 percent in upper-middle-income countries, 19.7 percent in lower-middle-income countries, and about 11.4 percent in low-income nations.Regionally, the report indicated the highest exposure levels in Europe and Central Asia (31.7 percent) and the Americas (28.8 percent), while the rate in Arab countries stood at 24.9 percent.The JSF paper also pointed out that women globally are more at risk of AI-driven job displacement than men 27.7 percent versus 21.2 percent, according to the report.The Forum urged efforts to anticipate AI's effects on Jordan's labor market and to protect workers and sustain employment by investing in education and professional re-skilling. It called for adopting digital literacy as a core principle in education, expanding specialized vocational and technical training, and strengthening cooperation between universities and industry.It also recommended creating new job opportunities in sectors less prone to automation, such as health, education, tourism, and creative industries, in addition to investing in renewable energy and public projects that generate sustainable employment. The Forum further emphasized supporting startups leveraging AI technologies to enhance productivity in agriculture, logistics, and public services.