Canadian Silver Hunter Announces Grant Of Options
About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.
Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, gold and copper exploration in Canada and Mexico. For further details about the Company's projects, please visit the company website at .
For more information, please contact:
Jeffrey Hunter
President & CEO
(416) 707-4230
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT : Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.
