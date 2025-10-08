403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IMF Chief: Global Economy Illustrates Resilience More Than Expected
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday world economy showed resilience more than expected, despite pressure caused by some shocks.
Georgieva made the statement in a speech during an activity at Milken Institute in Washington, in preparation for the annual meeting on October 13-18.
"Next week, as the world's finance ministers and central bank governors gather at our Annual Meetings, the most pressing questions will be about the global economic impact of these forces of transformation and the policy turbulence we are seeing," she said.
"When we met in April, many experts -not us- predicted a US recession in the near term, with negative spillovers to the rest of the world. Instead, the US economy as well as many other advanced and emerging markets, and some developing countries, have held up," she pointed out.
All signs point to a world economy that has generally withstood acute strains from multiple shocks, Georgieva noted.
She attributed this resilience for four reasons; improved policy fundamentals, private sector adaptability, less severe tariff outcomes than initially feared-for now, and supportive financial conditions - for as long as they hold.
"As our World Economic Outlook will explain next week, we see global growth slowing only slightly this year and next," she noted.
Global growth is forecast at roughly three percent over the medium term - down from 3.7 percent pre-pandemic.
Georgieva said that global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily, while India develops into a key growth engine.
"Let me now turn to fiscal affairs, starting with the sobering reality that global public debt is projected to exceed 100 percent of GDP by 2029, led by advanced and emerging market economies."
Georgieva warned that rising debt inflates interest payments, exerts upward pressure on borrowing costs, constrains other spending, and reduces governments' ability to cushion shocks. (end)
rsr
Georgieva made the statement in a speech during an activity at Milken Institute in Washington, in preparation for the annual meeting on October 13-18.
"Next week, as the world's finance ministers and central bank governors gather at our Annual Meetings, the most pressing questions will be about the global economic impact of these forces of transformation and the policy turbulence we are seeing," she said.
"When we met in April, many experts -not us- predicted a US recession in the near term, with negative spillovers to the rest of the world. Instead, the US economy as well as many other advanced and emerging markets, and some developing countries, have held up," she pointed out.
All signs point to a world economy that has generally withstood acute strains from multiple shocks, Georgieva noted.
She attributed this resilience for four reasons; improved policy fundamentals, private sector adaptability, less severe tariff outcomes than initially feared-for now, and supportive financial conditions - for as long as they hold.
"As our World Economic Outlook will explain next week, we see global growth slowing only slightly this year and next," she noted.
Global growth is forecast at roughly three percent over the medium term - down from 3.7 percent pre-pandemic.
Georgieva said that global growth patterns have been changing over the years, notably with China decelerating steadily, while India develops into a key growth engine.
"Let me now turn to fiscal affairs, starting with the sobering reality that global public debt is projected to exceed 100 percent of GDP by 2029, led by advanced and emerging market economies."
Georgieva warned that rising debt inflates interest payments, exerts upward pressure on borrowing costs, constrains other spending, and reduces governments' ability to cushion shocks. (end)
rsr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment