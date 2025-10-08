Bitcoin Surge: Buying Pressure Pushes Past $120K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Certainly! Here's the revised and polished version of the article, incorporating a concise introduction, key takeaways, and optimized language for clarity and search engine relevance:

-

Bitcoin stabilizes above $120,000 amid signs of renewed institutional interest and controlled profit-taking, signaling a potentially strong foundation for a future bullish move in the cryptocurrency markets. Recent data indicates that despite recent corrections, the overall sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, with inflows from whales and sustained buying momentum supporting Bitcoin's resilience.



Bitcoin's net taker volume has recovered from extreme bearish levels to neutral, suggesting a shift in market dominance.

Onchain and market data reveal that recent profit-taking is disciplined, not panic-driven, maintaining market stability. Binance data shows Bitcoin's strongest buying surge since July, underpinned by increasing institutional participation.

Bitcoin (BTC ) trades steadily above the $120,000 mark after experiencing a sharp correction from its all-time high earlier this week. As buyers re-enter the market, spot and derivatives trading signals show a balancing act, laying the groundwork for a potential rally.

Bitcoin four-hour chart. Source: TradingView

According to CryptoQuant , the medium-term derivatives market trend has shifted notably. The net taker volume, representing the balance of buy and sell orders, has rebounded from an excessively bearish –$400 million to a neutral level, indicating a genuine shift toward buyers gaining relative market control.

Bitcoin NetTaker Volumes. Source: CryptoQuant

This pattern mirrors a similar move seen during Bitcoin's April correction, which eventually sparked a 51% rally over 13 weeks. However, analysts caution that a rapid surge into strongly positive territory could signal overheated conditions if buying pressure accelerates excessively.

Meanwhile, Alphractal CEO Joao Wedson noted that the buy/sell pressure delta remains positive.“Metrics like this can significantly enhance market decision-making,” Wedson explained, emphasizing that disciplined accumulation during weak sentiment has been a lucrative strategy recently.

Buy/Sell pressure delta for Bitcoin. Source: Joao Wedson/X

Meanwhile, Swissblock analytics highlights that while profit-taking has emerged following Bitcoin's peak near $126,000, it remains“controlled rather than panic-driven.” Maintaining support above $120,000–$121,000 would validate a healthy cooling phase, positioning Bitcoin for another upward move ahead of the next rally phase.

The recent return of significant whale activity, with reports of $11 billion worth of Bitcoin being moved after a two-month hiatus, underscores the increasing institutional interest in crypto markets. This influx supports the view that Bitcoin's recent rally is backed by genuine liquidity rather than fleeting speculation.

Strongest Buying Surge Since July Validates“Real Liquidity”

Binance's data reinforces the narrative of sustained demand, with Bitcoin's price climbing from roughly $117,000 to $124,000 since early October. On multiple days, net buying pressure (vol_delta) exceeded $500 million, illustrating that buy volume outstripped sell volume convincingly. The imbalance ratio (imbalance_pct), reaching 0.23, shows buy orders were approximately 23% higher than sell orders, while the Z-Score rising to 0.79 suggests above-average daily buying activity.

Binance Bitcoin buy-side pressure. Source: CryptoQuant

These figures point to more than short-term enthusiasm - they reflect a gradual return of institutional and whale participation. Daily trading volumes reaching levels unseen since July bolster confidence that Bitcoin's upward trend is supported by solid liquidity, not just speculative trading.

Although some recent sessions experienced minor dips in volume delta, broader indicators like steady volatility and ongoing accumulation among mid-sized holders suggest the market remains resilient. This behavior contrasts sharply with September's weakness and indicates that pullbacks to around $120,000 could be viewed as strategic buying opportunities rather than signs of a market reversal.

With the ongoing positive momentum, many analysts believe Bitcoin still has room to grow, with targets as high as $300,000 likely within reach as the underlying fundamentals remain strong.

This article does not constitute investment advice. Investment in cryptocurrencies involves risks, and traders should conduct their own research before making any financial decisions.

-

Let me know if you'd like any further adjustments or specific focus areas!

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.