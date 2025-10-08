Gentherm Announces Date For 2025 Third Quarter News Release And Conference Call
Conference Call
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-4018
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8471
Conference ID number: 13756525
Webcast
A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm's website at .
A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13756525. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 6, 2025.
Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
...
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
...
248.289.9702
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCITM), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to .
