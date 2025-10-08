Hedy AI Partners With Koerting Institute To Bring Real-Time AI Meeting Intelligence To European Business Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI conversation coach integrates with Germany's Koerting Institute to empower entrepreneurs and professionals with ambient intelligence

PORTLAND, OR, USA / BAD HOMBURG, GERMANY, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hedy AI, the intelligent meeting coach trusted by over 15,000 professionals worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with the Koerting Institute, a leading provider of AI business mentoring and consulting in Germany. The collaboration will integrate Hedy's real-time conversation intelligence into Koerting's AI Masterclass, workshops, and professional development programs across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The partnership addresses the growing demand for practical AI tools in professional education. While organizations recognize the importance of AI literacy, entrepreneurs and business professionals need hands-on experience with AI technologies that deliver immediate value. By embedding Hedy into Koerting's program, business leaders will experience firsthand how ambient AI intelligence enhances meeting effectiveness, communication skills, and professional performance.

"We're excited to partner with the Koerting Institute to bring ambient intelligence to Europe's entrepreneurial community," said Julian Pscheid, founder and CEO of Hedy AI. "While many AI tools focus on enterprise surveillance or passive transcription, Hedy empowers individuals to excel in their conversations. This partnership demonstrates that power to some of Europe's most forward-thinking business leaders."

The collaboration provides Koerting Institute participants exclusive access to Hedy's AI meeting coach technology, with preferential pricing for the Institute's extensive network of entrepreneurs, business consultants, and professionals throughout the D-A-CH region.

Torsten Koerting, founder and CEO of the Koerting Institute, noted: "Our mission is to equip entrepreneurs and professionals with practical AI solutions that create immediate value. Hedy embodies this philosophy – it's AI that makes you brilliant in your very next meeting. Our participants gain a competitive advantage by mastering this technology."

Hedy will be featured throughout Koerting's educational ecosystem, including integration into LiveCases and LivingCases, presentations at the Institute's popular AI Café weekly community events, and demonstrations at professional development workshops. The partnership also includes regular content collaboration through newsletters, podcasts, and digital media initiatives.

Unlike passive transcription services, Hedy provides proactive AI coaching during professional conversations. The technology analyzes discussions in real-time and delivers automatic suggestions for insightful questions, strategic responses, and conversation opportunities – helping users become more effective communicators in any business setting.

About Hedy AI

Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication through ambient intelligence. Named after inventor Hedy Lamarr, the company's flagship product provides real-time AI coaching during meetings, lectures, and professional conversations. With support for 30+ languages and availability across iOS, Android, and macOS platforms, Hedy empowers over 15,000 professionals worldwide to excel in every conversation. Learn more at

About Koerting Institute

The Koerting Institute, based in Bad Homburg, Germany, is a leading provider of AI business training and consulting. It offers comprehensive programmes, including the AI Masterclass, and AI Business Booster, as well as the popular weekly AI Café community event. These programmes serve entrepreneurs, self-employed professionals and business leaders throughout the D-A-CH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). Through its practical, implementation-focused business mentoring and certified AI Strategy Consultant training, the Koerting Institute helps professionals grow their businesses and integrate AI technologies into their operations to achieve measurable results. Find out more at .

