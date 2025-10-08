REMINDER - Join Global Maritime Leaders At Capital Link's 17Th Annual New York Maritime Forum October 14, 2025 Metropolitan Club, New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link invites institutional investors, analysts, shipping executives and industry participants to theon, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE , the Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and senior executives from shipping companies.

Keynote Addresses



Mr. Randy Fowler , Co-Chief Executive Officer - Enterprise Product Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPD)

Mr. Daniel B. Maffei , Commissioner - Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) Mr. Sang Yi , Acting Administrator – Maritime Administration (MARAD)



Forum Agenda Topics include:



A presentation on the shipping markets by DNB Carnegie.

Panel discussions covering the:



Container shipping sector



Dry Bulk sector



Gas (LNG/LPG) sector

Tanker sector

Additional sessions on timely topics such as:



Net-Zero – Is It Still Happening?



Reviving U.S. Maritime Power



Do Capital Markets Work for Shipping? Capital Choices at Sea: Optimizing Ship Finance Strategies



To view the full agenda, please visit:

REGISTRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

Please register here:

1x1 Investor Meetings

Institutional investors gain direct access to company leadership through private 1x1 meetings. Requests may be submitted to ... or by clicking on the link below.



25 PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC)Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO)Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX)Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)Enterprise Product Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPD)EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD)Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK)Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)Hanwha Shipping LLCInternational Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW)Kuehne + Nagel International AGLiberty Green LogisticsMaersk Line Ltd.Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL)Purus Marine Services Ltd.Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP)Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)United Maritime Corp. (NASDAQ: USEA)

This forum is the premier platform to:



Meet 1x1 with senior executives from listed shipping companies (exclusively for institutional investors, by request).

Gain market intelligence on shipping, energy, and commodities through sector-focused panels.

Hear keynote perspectives from regulators and CEOs shaping maritime policy and strategy.

Expand your network across the shipping, finance, and investment communities. Access exclusive insights on capital markets, decarbonization, and U.S. maritime competitiveness



TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB

IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) & NASDAQ

GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.

GLOBAL GOLD SPONSOR: DNV

GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS . First Citizens Bank . Seward & Kissel LLP

SPONSORS: The American P&I Club . Hanwha Shipping . Holland & Knight . ReedSmith LLP . Sulnox Group . Winston & Strawn LLP

SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping Corp. . Cool Company Ltd. . Diana Shipping Inc. . Dorian LPG Ltd. . EuroDry Ltd. . Euroseas Ltd. . Euroholdings Ltd. . Flott & Co. . Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. . Global Ship Lease, Inc. . International Seaways, Inc. . Liberian Registry . Navigator Gas . Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. . Pyxis Tankers Inc. . Safe Bulkers Inc. . Scorpio Tankers Inc. . Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. . Star Bulk Carriers Corp. . United Maritime Corporation

BREAKFAST SPONSOR: Castor Maritime Inc. . Toro Corp.

SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: DNB

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) . New York Maritime – NYMAR . Port Authority of NY NJ . The International Propeller Club of the U.S. . SEA-LNG . World Liquid Gas Association (WLGA)

MEDIA PARTNERS: All About Shipping Co.UK . Actualidad Maritima y Portuaria . Athens Macedonia News Agency . Japan Maritime Daily . Kaiji Press . Marine Circle . The Maritime Executive . Robban Assafina . The Transport Data . World Oils . Xinde Marine News

Registration and Event Information:

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Location: Metropolitan Club, New York City

Registration:

Agenda:

For more information, please contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at ... or +1 212 661 7566.

About Capital Link

Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.