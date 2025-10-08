Etoro Group Ltd. To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Results And Hold Investor Webcast On November 10, 2025
The webcast and related materials will be available at etoro . Publishing research analysts will be provided an opportunity to ask company management live questions during the webcast. Following the webcast, a replay and transcript will be available at .
Prior to the webcast, eToro shareholders can submit and upvote questions through the following link: until Friday, October 31, 2025, at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT. During the webcast, management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to eToro's business and financial results.
About eToro
eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we've created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center here for our latest news.
