Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Angi Inc. To Announce Q3 2025 Earnings On November 4Th And Host Earnings Conference Call On November 5Th


2025-10-08 04:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After the close of market trading on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) will post its third quarter results and publish CEO Jeff Kip's letter to shareholders, which may include certain forward-looking information, at angi/quarterly-earnings. On Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, Angi Inc. will host a conference call to answer questions regarding the company's third quarter results.

The live audiocast and replay will be open to the public through the investor relations section of the Angi site at

About Angi Inc.
Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) helps homeowners get home projects done well and helps home service professionals grow their businesses. We started in 1995 with a simple goal to help people find skilled local home pros from plumbers and electricians to remodelers and landscapers to get their jobs done well. Now 30 years later, we've evolved to help people with everything from finding, booking and hiring a skilled pro, to researching costs and finding project inspiration. Homeowners have turned to Angi, and our vast network of skilled home pros, for help with more than 300 million projects.

Contacts:

Angi Investor Relations
Nick Stoumpas
(720) 282-1958

Angi Corporate Communications
Emily Do
(303) 963-8352


