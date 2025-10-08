Pump.Fun Rival FORM Explodes After CZ Declares 'BNB Meme Szn'



FORM, the memecoin token on BNB Chain, shows a bullish reversal pattern with potential for a 40% rally toward $2 amid rising trading volume and positive technical signals.

The token has surged nearly 85% in less than two weeks, driven by community hype and Binance's founder's viral post on social

Four's daily revenue now exceeds that of Pump, with approximately 70% of traders in profit, reflecting strong activity within the BNB ecosystem.

Market dynamics favor BNB Chain memecoins as they regain market dominance, overtaking XRP to become the third-largest crypto asset by market capitalization. Despite bullish signals, technical indicators suggest caution; a potential bear flag pattern could lead to a deeper correction if certain support levels fail.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A highly anticipated rally is brewing within the memecoin landscape on Binance Smart Chain, led by the native token of BNB Chain's launchpad for meme tokens, FORM. After an impressive surge fueled by social media hype and technical signals, traders are eyeing a potential 40% increase in form's price. As meme activity accelerates and on-chain metrics strengthen, the scene is set for what could be a significant move in the crypto markets, highlighting the ongoing influence of community-driven tokens and memecoin speculation.

FORM, the native token of BNB Chain's memecoin launchpad, has experienced a remarkable rally over the past two weeks, climbing nearly 85%. This rapid ascent includes a jump of over 50% in just 24 hours, fueled by a viral social media post from Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao, commonly known as CZ, celebrating the current meme season on BNB. Such community-driven hype has ignited trader interest in the token, which has become a focal point within the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT-centric ecosystems.

FORM ascending triangle reversal setup hints at 40% rally

The token is exhibiting signs of a potential bullish reversal. After a significant decline of more than 75% in recent months, FORM now appears to be forming an ascending triangle pattern . This technical formation, typically indicative of trend continuation post-downtrend, suggests that a breakout could be imminent.

Currently trading near $1.42, FORM rebounded from a recent low of around $0.80. The resistance zone sits between $1.50 and $1.60, with higher lows supporting the pattern since late September. A decisive move above resistance could propel the price toward $2, representing roughly a 40% increase from current levels.

FORM/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Technical momentum supports this outlook, with the daily RSI recovering from oversold levels below 30. Additionally, rising trading volumes signal robust buying interest, increasing the likelihood of a

Four outperforms Pump amid memecoin resurgence

This bullish scenario coincides with a resurgence in the BNB ecosystem, driven heavily by memecoin activity. Following CZ's meme season post, Four's total value locked (TVL) has surged, reflecting increased community engagement and speculation.

Four TVL chart. Source: DefiLlama

In terms of revenue, Four has made approximately $1.40 million, surpassing Solana -based Pump, which earned $885,420 in the same period, according to DefiLlama data. This shift reflects a growing preference for BNB Chain memecoins as traders push their bets on this ecosystem's meme tokens.

PUMP/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, Solana memecoins have experienced a decline, with many in the red as traders pivot toward BNB Chain memes. Despite this shift, most of Four's tokens continue to rise, with about 70% of traders in profit as of Wednesday, according to BubbleMaps.

Source: BubbleMaps

This renewed engagement has also helped BNB's market dominance, pushing it to reclaim third place in market cap rankings, overtaking XRP. The trend highlights a broader shift in investor interest from other altcoins toward BNB and its ecosystem assets, including memecoins and DeFi projects.

What could change FORM's bullish view?

While technical indicators point to a potential breakout, there are caveats. The chart also hints at a possible bear flag formation - a consolidation pattern that often precedes further downside - characterized by parallel ascending trendlines following the recent 50% decline in September.

FORM/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView

If the price breaks below support at around $1.28, it could invalidate the bullish outlook and lead to a correction toward the $0.50–$0.60 zone. Such a move would likely signal that the recent rally was only a short-term relief rather than a sustained reversal, emphasizing the importance of watching support levels closely.

This analysis underscores the inherently volatile and speculative nature of memecoins, making caution and thorough research vital for traders engaging in the space.

This article is not investment advice. All trading involves risk, and investors should perform their own due diligence before making decisions.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.