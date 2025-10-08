403
Africa Intelligence Brief - October 8, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's tape: Macro and external balances steadied in North Africa , energy logistics advanced in West Africa , and political-security risks flared from the Horn to the Sahel , while a top miner reaffirmed long-term commitment to the continent.
East Africa
Kenya: Nairobi to open talks for a new IMF programme next week
Central bank governor Kamau Thugge said officials will meet the Fund in Washington after the previous arrangement expired earlier this year.
Why it matters: A successor programme would buttress FX buffers and anchor fiscal-monetary coordination as Kenya rolls over debt.
Ethiopia: Addis Ababa warns the UN that Eritrea is“readying to wage war”
Ethiopia's foreign minister accused Asmara of colluding with a Tigray-based group; Eritrea has not publicly confirmed the claims.
Why it matters: Any cross-border escalation would threaten fragile stabilization in northern Ethiopia and disrupt regional trade corridors.
West Africa
Nigeria: First wholly owned FSO commissioned to boost exports
NNPC and partners launched the FSO Cawthorne (≈2.2 million-barrel capacity) to reduce reliance on theft-prone pipelines near Bonny.
Why it matters: More secure evacuation should lift effective output and export reliability, supporting budget oil receipts.
Nigeria: World Bank-growth improving, food prices still biting
A new update cites reform gains (FX, subsidy removal) but says high food inflation keeps households under strain.
Why it matters: Policy momentum is helping macro metrics, yet persistent food costs demand targeted safety nets.
Burkina Faso: Junta arrests eight humanitarian workers on“spying” charges
Authorities said the detainees worked for INSO , a Netherlands-based NGO focused on aid-sector security.
Why it matters: Detentions chill NGO operations and risk curtailing lifesaving assistance in conflict-hit areas.
North Africa
Algeria: 2026 budget bill targets a 35% deficit cut despite record spend
Draft projects the gap at $40bn (≈ 12.4% of GDP ) while ramping outlays to spur growth and support incomes.
Why it matters: Consolidation ambitions with elevated spending raise questions about financing mix and oil-price assumptions.
Egypt: Current-account deficit narrowed to $2.2bn in Q2
Remittances and tourism receipts improved, the central bank said.
Why it matters: A smaller external gap relieves FX pressure, though investment inflows remain a watchpoint.
Southern Africa
Madagascar: Protest leaders reject the president's“national dialogue”
Youth-led demonstrations over outages and governance continued despite cabinet changes and a new PM.
Why it matters: Prolonged unrest elevates political-execution risk and may delay infrastructure and social-service fixes.
Central Africa
DRC: Red Cross flags severe drug shortages in eastern health facilities
Over 80% of clinics lack essential medicines amid ongoing conflict.
Why it matters: Treatment gaps heighten mortality risk from preventable diseases and complicate humanitarian scaling.
Corporate / Industry - Mining
Anglo American: CEO says the group“still sees a future in Africa”
Despite restructuring and asset sales, Anglo highlighted Africa 's role in critical minerals; Kumba remains its core SA asset.
Why it matters: Boardroom signalling supports pipeline investment and supplier ecosystems across metals value chains.
