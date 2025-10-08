403
Trump Calls For Jailing Illinois Leaders As Chicago Becomes A Legal And Political Battlefield
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Donald Trump escalated a mounting confrontation in Chicago by urging that Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson be jailed, accusing them of failing to protect federal immigration officers during intensified raids.
The call came as National Guard units arrived to support federal personnel amid street protests targeting the enforcement push known as Operation Midway Blitz.
On the ground, immigration agents have carried out large-scale actions in and around the city, drawing crowds to the federal processing site in Broadview, west of Chicago.
Demonstrations there have led to arrests and injuries as officers used crowd-control measures. Officials have not released a comprehensive local tally, but nationwide the current sweep has resulted in hundreds of arrests; one Chicago raid documented by local media accounted for several dozen detentions in a single operation.
Federal authorities say the focus is people with prior convictions. Advocates and local officials counter that agents are sweeping too broadly and using excessive force.
Behind the headlines is a deeper power struggle. Chicago is a self-described sanctuary city; Illinois law limits local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.
Trump 's push to deploy the National Guard-framed as protecting federal officers and facilities-collides with state and city leaders who argue the move is unlawful, escalatory, and aimed at intimidating voters.
Both Illinois and the city have gone to court to stop the deployment, setting up a fast-moving legal test of federal authority versus state and municipal control.
Why this matters beyond the United States: the outcome could set a precedent for how far a national government can go in deploying military support roles during domestic law-enforcement operations, especially in cities that restrict cooperation on immigration.
It will also shape the practical reality for migrant families, local businesses, and neighborhood safety as raids and protests continue.
What to watch next: the court ruling on the Guard's role; updated arrest data and charges in Chicago; whether the operation targets mainly serious offenders or sweeps more widely; and whether other cities see similar deployments as political pressure intensifies ahead of U.S. elections.
