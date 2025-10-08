Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 8, 2025
-
Why picked: Intimate MPB-pop set from a rising artist in a beachfront jazz room.
Start: 20:00
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Late bossa-jazz session with a seasoned quartet-smooth close to the night.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note show page
Tickets: Eventim
-
Why picked: Classic Lapa roda with veteran singers and a crowd that knows every chorus.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa
Website: Event page
Tickets: Sympla
-
Why picked: Big, photogenic samba house with a house-favorite group and DJs until late.
Start: 20:00 (doors from ~19:00)
Address: Rio Scenarium, Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa)
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets: Sympla – Quartas de Samba
-
Lúcia Menezes -“Belchior e Outras Bossas” (20:00)
- Beco das Garrafas (Little Club), Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Dilma Oliveira (21:00)
- Beco das Garrafas (Bottle's Bar), Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Lapa loop: Start 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, walk 6–8 minutes to Rio Scenarium for Arruda (20:00), then decide-stay dancing or head to Copacabana for Yumi Park's 22:30 Blue Note set (25–30 minutes by taxi).
Copacabana focus: Do Luã Yvys (20:00) and stay for Yumi Park (22:30) at Blue Note; if you want a pre-show warm-up nearby, Beco das Garrafas has Lúcia Menezes (20:00) and Dilma Oliveira (21:00) a short hop away.Getting around & quick tips
-
Between Lapa and Copacabana, use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well for Cinelândia ↔ Copacabana before midnight.
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep phones secure in crowded rodas; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.
Listings gathered for Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
