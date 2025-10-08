Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 8, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Luã Yvys opens the night at Blue Note (20:00) before Yumi Park's late“Bossa & Afins” set (22:30), Carioca da Gema fires up its Samba de Quarta roda (19:30), and Rio Scenarium hosts Grupo Arruda (20:00); also notable are Lúcia Menezes's Belchior tribute (20:00) and Dilma Oliveira (21:00) at Beco das Garrafas in Copacabana.



Why picked: Intimate MPB-pop set from a rising artist in a beachfront jazz room.

Start: 20:00

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note show page Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Late bossa-jazz session with a seasoned quartet-smooth close to the night.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note show page Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Classic Lapa roda with veteran singers and a crowd that knows every chorus.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa

Website: Event page Tickets: Sympla



Why picked: Big, photogenic samba house with a house-favorite group and DJs until late.

Start: 20:00 (doors from ~19:00)

Address: Rio Scenarium, Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro (Lapa)

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Sympla – Quartas de Samba



Lúcia Menezes -“Belchior e Outras Bossas” (20:00) - Beco das Garrafas (Little Club), Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page Dilma Oliveira (21:00) - Beco das Garrafas (Bottle's Bar), Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page

Top Picks Tonight Luã Yvys -“Deixei Meu Coração na Bahia” at Blue Note (20:00)Yumi Park -“Bossa & Afins” at Blue Note (22:30)Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (19:30)Quartas de Samba com Grupo Arruda - Rio Scenarium (20:00)Also notableSuggested route

Lapa loop: Start 19:30 at Carioca da Gema, walk 6–8 minutes to Rio Scenarium for Arruda (20:00), then decide-stay dancing or head to Copacabana for Yumi Park's 22:30 Blue Note set (25–30 minutes by taxi).

Copacabana focus: Do Luã Yvys (20:00) and stay for Yumi Park (22:30) at Blue Note; if you want a pre-show warm-up nearby, Beco das Garrafas has Lúcia Menezes (20:00) and Dilma Oliveira (21:00) a short hop away.



Between Lapa and Copacabana, use registered taxis/ride-hailing; Metro works well for Cinelândia ↔ Copacabana before midnight.

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated shows; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Keep phones secure in crowded rodas; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.