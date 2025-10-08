403
TAP Air Portugal: Why Brazil And Africa Are Its Next Big Bets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TAP Air Portugal is staking its next chapter on two places where its flag still opens doors: Brazil and Africa. Speaking in Lisbon, CEO Luís Rodrigues said the airline's best growth prospects lie on those routes.
The comments come as Portugal restarts a long-delayed privatization, offering 44.9 percent to a strategic partner and 5 percent to employees.
The pitch rests on TAP's unusual network for a mid-size European carrier. It already serves 13 Brazilian cities and 14 African destinations, including Portuguese-speaking Angola and Mozambique.
That spread across North America, South America, Europe, and Africa lets TAP shift capacity when one region softens and another picks up.
The story behind the story is Brazil's scale and headroom. Tourism makes up roughly a mid-single-digit share of Brazil's economy compared with the mid-teens in Portugal, leaving room for more travel links, visitors, and spending.
Brazil is also about 20 times larger than Portugal, turning second-tier Brazilian cities into meaningful markets for Lisbon connections.
TAP Bets on Lusophone Links to Drive Global Expansion
Africa is a longer game: demand is anchored by trade, energy, and diaspora ties, but expansion depends on airport infrastructure, bilateral rights, and local economic stability.
Privatization is the lever meant to speed this strategy. A larger airline group could add marketing muscle, fleet flexibility, and alliance reach while keeping Lisbon's bridge role to Brazil and Lusophone Africa.
TAP also sees steadier earnings from maintenance and engineering-useful ballast when ticket revenue swings. What this means for travelers and businesses outside Portugal is straightforward.
Expect more nonstop options linking Europe to Brazilian and African cities through Lisbon, and potentially sharper fares as capacity rises.
For Portugal, the aim is to keep a vital hub competitive while reducing the state's exposure to aviation's ups and downs. For Brazil and parts of Africa, deeper air links can turn into more tourists, trade, and year-round connectivity.
TAP's wager is simple and specific: use language and historical ties to grow where others struggle, then bring in a partner to scale it faster without losing what makes the airline different.
