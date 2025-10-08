Malayalam Actor Lakshmi Menon Granted Anticipatory Bail In Abduction Case

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to actor Lakshmi Menon in connection with charges of abduction and assault. The court's decision came after both parties informed the bench that they had resolved their differences amicably. According to an affidavit submitted by the complainant, the initial police report stemmed from a misunderstanding between the involved parties. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas acknowledged the gravity of the accusations while noting the complainant's change of position. The judge remarked that while the charges were serious in nature, the complainant had formally stated through an affidavit that the dispute had been resolved and expressed no opposition to bail being granted. The complainant further clarified that the case arose from confusion and indicated unwillingness to pursue charges against those accused.

Background of the Case

The complaint described an incident at Velocity Pub in Kochi where a confrontation took place with the actor and others present. The complainant claimed that after leaving the venue, he and a companion were pursued by the accused. He alleged being coerced into the accused's vehicle through verbal threats, where he was reportedly physically attacked and received death threats. A First Information Report was filed the next day at Ernakulam Town North Police Station. The charges included multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023: kidnapping with intent to murder (Section 140(2)), wrongful restraint (Section 126), obscene behavior (Section 296), wrongful confinement (Section 127(2)), voluntarily causing hurt (Section 115(2)), and criminal intimidation (Section 351). The legal counsel representing the complainant confirmed in court that reconciliation had occurred and their client wished to withdraw from the proceedings.