Dad Honours Daughter's Memory In 10K Race To Support Francis House Children's Hospice

A dad who had never participated in a 10k race before raised almost £750 to support the charity that gave his family final precious moments with their one-year-old daughter Aria.

Terry Farish, Aria's dad, and Adam Barker, her uncle, ran the Heaton Park 10k in aid of Francis House Children's Hospice, a place they described as 'wrapping our family in love and care when life became unbearably hard'.

Francis House Children's Hospice supports the families of children and young people with life-limiting conditions providing the one-to-one support they need in their most challenging times. Manchester based Francis House, is the official charity partner of the Run Heaton Park series of 5k, 10k and half marathon races held within the 600 acres of parkland.

In March this year, Aria was diagnosed with POLG, a life-limiting genetic disorder for which there is no known cure. Doctors explained to her parents, Terry, and Pooja, that the condition was like having a faulty battery; Aria's body was unable to replenish the energy in her cells to keep her alive.

The family were transferred from hospital to Francis House Children's Hospice on August 8. The next morning with the sun shining through the curtains, Aria died surrounded by love in a comfortable homely environment.

In the days that followed, Terry and Pooja were supported by the hospice team, staying in one of the family flats and spending time with Aria in the Rainbow Room.

With purple ribbons tied to their shoes, Terry crossed the finish line in 50 minutes and 9 seconds. Adam finished fifth overall with a new personal best.

Anyone interested in raising funds for Francis House at the next Run Heaton Park event on December 7 can register here