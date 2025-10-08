Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Troilus Gold Corp.


2025-10-08 03:16:18
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Troilus Gold Corp. : Has been named a finalist for the“Excellence in Sustainable Development” award as part of the Québec Mineral Exploration Association's annual Recognition Awards. These awards celebrate companies whose dynamism and leadership contribute to the advancement of Québec's mineral exploration industry. Troilus Gold Corp. shares T are trading up $0.04 at $1.41.

