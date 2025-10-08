Tiger Gold Corp Announces $15M RTO Financing Led By SCP Resource Finance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Tiger Gold Corp. ("" or the "") is pleased to provide an update in connection with its proposed transaction with Badger Capital Corp (TSXV: YVR) ("") that will constitute a Qualifying Transaction of Badger under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies of the TSX Venture Exchange, as previously announced by Badger on September 2, 2025 (the ""). In connection with the Proposed Transaction, the Company is pleased to announce it has entered into an engagement letter with SCP Resource Finance LP (""), on behalf of itself and a syndicate of agents to be determined (together, the "") pursuant to which the Company has launched a "commercially reasonable efforts offering" of subscription receipts of the Company ("") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $15 million (the "").

The Offering will consist of up to 30,000,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt. The Company will also grant the Agents an option to purchase up to an additional 20% of the Subscription Receipts, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time up to two business days prior to the closing of the Offering, for additional gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Upon satisfaction of applicable escrow release conditions, including without limitation, satisfaction of all necessary conditions precedent to complete the Proposed Transaction, each Subscription Receipt will be automatically exchanged for one common share of Tiger (a " Tiger Share ") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Tiger Warrant "). Each Tiger Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Tiger Share at an exercise price of C$1.00 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Proposed Transaction.

Tiger will pay the Agents a commission of 6% of the gross proceeds raised in the Offering (the " Agent's Fee ") and will issue the Agents broker warrants (" Tiger Broker Warrants ") equivalent to 6% of the total number of Subscription Receipts sold, with each Tiger Broker Warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.50 for a period of 2 years from the date of closing of the Proposed Transaction for one Tiger Share and one-half common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional Tiger Share at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of 3 years from the date of closing of the Proposed Transaction.

As previously announced, prior to completion of the Proposed Transaction Badger intends to complete consolidation of its common shares on a 2:1 basis (such post-consolidation common shares are referred to as the " Badger Shares "). Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, each Tiger Share will be exchanged for one Badger Share and each Tiger Warrant will be exchanged for one common share purchase warrant of Badger.

At the closing of the Offering, the gross proceeds of the Offering, less 50% of the Agent's Fee and 50% of the Agent's expenses, will be placed into escrow pending satisfaction of the escrow release conditions. In the event the escrow release conditions are not satisfied within 180 days of the first closing of the Offering, or the Proposed Transaction is otherwise terminated, the escrowed funds together with accrued interest earned thereon will be returned to the holders of the Subscription Receipts and the Subscription Receipts will be cancelled. To the extent that the escrowed funds are insufficient to refund 100% of the purchase price of the Subscription Receipts to the holders thereof, Badger and Tiger shall be jointly and severally responsible for any shortfall.

Following release from escrow and completion of the Proposed Transaction, the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration of Tiger's properties and general corporate and working capital purposes.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented mining exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million ounce gold deposit in the prolific Mid-Cacau belt in Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of experienced mine builders, engineering, metallurgical, ESG, and corporate finance professionals who have brought numerous mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Gold Corporation, Yamana Gold Inc., and B2Gold Corp. Tiger is led by President and CEO, Robert Vallis, who brings a strong record of strategic leadership and execution in the mining sector, including his role in the US$9.5 billion acquisition and integration of Placer Dome by Barrick, as well as the US$3.9 billion joint acquisition of Osisko Mining by Yamana and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.