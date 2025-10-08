Diagnamed Holdings Corp. And Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. Sign Memorandum Of Understanding With Temiscamingue First Nation To Advance Natural Hydrogen Development Along The Ontario-Quebec Hydrogen Corridor

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed" or "DMED" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("") and the Témiscamingue First Nation ("") to advance collaborative efforts in natural hydrogen development along the Ontario-Quebec hydrogen corridor in the Lake Témiscamingue region, located within TFN's traditional hunting and cultural territory spanning northwestern Quebec and Ontario.

This MOU strengthens DMED's partnership with QIMC and TFN to support the responsible exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources, combining advanced technology, environmental stewardship, and Indigenous knowledge to foster sustainable growth and innovation in Canada's emerging clean natural hydrogen sector.

A Framework for Partnership and Collaboration

The MOU establishes a framework for continued cooperation among DMED, QIMC, and TFN, guided by shared principles of transparency, respect, and mutual benefit. The collaboration is built upon the following commitments:



Respect for Rights and Culture: Recognition of TFN's deep cultural, historical, and spiritual connection to the lands and waters surrounding Lake Témiscamingue.

Environmental Stewardship: Integration of TFN's Aboriginal Traditional Knowledge (ATK) into project design, environmental monitoring, and mitigation planning. Economic Participation: Creation of employment, training, and contracting opportunities for TFN members, supporting local capacity-building and long-term economic development.

Supporting Community Participation and Sustainable Development

Under the MOU, DMED and QIMC will support TFN's active participation in consultation, environmental monitoring, and community engagement related to natural hydrogen exploration and development activities.

In addition, DMED and QIMC will provide in-kind support for TFN-led community projects through the provision of equipment, materials, and technical expertise. Regular quarterly meetings will be held with TFN leadership to review exploration progress, employment outcomes, and environmental initiatives.

Commitment to Responsible Innovation

"This agreement represents a milestone in DMED's commitment to advancing clean energy technologies through meaningful collaboration with Indigenous communities," said John Karagiannidis, President and CEO of DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. "By combining our technological expertise with QIMC's exploration experience and TFN's deep connection to the land, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable and inclusive natural hydrogen industry along the Ontario-Quebec corridor."

The partnership between DMED, QIMC, and TFN reflects a shared vision for responsible innovation, one that emphasizes respect for Indigenous knowledge, protection of the environment, and equitable participation in the rapidly growing clean natural hydrogen energy sector.

About Témiscamingue First Nation (TFN)

The Témiscamingue First Nation, located in Notre-Dame-du-Nord, Quebec, is an Algonquin (Anishinaabe) community whose traditional territory spans northwestern Quebec and Ontario around Lake Témiscamingue. TFN is dedicated to protecting its lands, culture, and environment while fostering sustainable economic development and community well-being.

About Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company dedicated to exploring and harnessing the potential of North America's abundant resources. With properties in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Minnesota (US), QIMC is focused on specializing in the exploration of white (natural) hydrogen and high-grade silica deposits. QIMC is committed to sustainable practices and innovation. With a focus on environmental stewardship and cutting-edge extraction technology, we aim to unlock the full potential of these materials to drive forward clean energy solutions to power the AI and carbon-neutral economy and contribute to a more sustainable future.

About DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (DMED)

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a Canadian technology company that delivers innovative solutions for the clean tech and life sciences industries. Visit DiagnaMed .