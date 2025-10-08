MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Digital Silk , an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has released insights on the future of, where AI-driven search algorithms are reshaping how businesses optimize digital content.







Search Beyond Keywords: AI-Powered Semantic SEO Expands - Explained by Digital Silk

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Semantic SEO emphasizes intent and context over individual keywords. According to Search Engine Journal , AI-powered search is enabling engines to better understand natural language, improving how content is matched to queries.

Core Elements of Semantic SEO



Intent-Based Targeting : Focusing on user goals rather than single keywords

Contextual Optimization : Structuring content around related topics and entities

AI-Enhanced Search : Leveraging machine learning to understand user context Content Clusters : Building authority through comprehensive topic coverage

Market Context

According to Ahrefs , approximately 68% of online experiences begin with a search engine , highlighting the continuing importance of SEO in digital marketing success.

Leadership Perspective

"Semantic SEO marks a major shift in how businesses approach online visibility," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights explain how AI-powered search engines are aligning content with user intent more effectively than ever before."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Digital Marketing Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.