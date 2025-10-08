Robin Switzer Expands The Nation's Leading Health-Optimization Event To Tampa: Hack Your Health 2025

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) -, Founder & CEO of, is bringing her nationally acclaimed health-optimization conference, set for, at the. The event will unite thought leaders, innovators, and wellness enthusiasts for three days of science-based education, experiential learning, and community connection.

From Personal Struggle to a Movement

Switzer's journey to creating Hack Your Health began with her own transformation. After years of metabolic dysfunction and frustration within the traditional healthcare system, she reclaimed her vitality through nutrition and lifestyle changes-igniting a passion to help others do the same.

What started in 2017 as KetoCon has evolved into Hack Your Health: a global platform where metabolic health meets longevity, biohacking, and functional wellness. Switzer's mission is to "cut through the noise" by giving people access to evidence-based tools, cutting-edge technology, and expert guidance to take control of their health.

"People are overwhelmed by conflicting information about what it means to be healthy," said Switzer. "Hack Your Health brings together credible voices, real products, and hands-on experiences that empower attendees to take action-not just listen."

A One-of-a-Kind Experience

Attendees can expect:



World-Class Speakers : Over 70 experts in longevity, metabolic repair, brain health, and functional medicine share actionable strategies.

Immersive Exhibitor Showcase: 100 + brands offering the latest in wearable tech, cellular nutrition, and at-home diagnostics.

Interactive Demos & Workshops: Cooking presentations, breathwork, functional movement, cold-plunge experiences, red-light therapy, and more. Vibrant Community: HYH fosters lasting relationships among practitioners, product creators, and health-minded individuals seeking transformation.

Join the Movement

Tickets for Hack Your Health 2025 are available now. Whether you're a health professional, entrepreneur, or simply ready to upgrade your wellbeing, this event delivers the insights and community to make it happen.

"Our goal is simple," Switzer added. "To help people live longer, stronger, and with purpose. The transformation starts here."

Event: Hack Your Health 2025

Dates: November 14-16, 2025

Location: Tampa Convention Center | Tampa, FL

Website:

Exhibitor Showcase: exhibitors/exhibitor-showcase/

Speakers: speakers