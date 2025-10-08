John Griffin
-
Professor in Materials Chemistry,
Lancaster University
My research interests concern the study of structure and mechanisms in materials - in particular those with energy storage or conversion applications. One of the key tools I use for this is solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, a powerful anayltical technique that can provide detailed information about atomic-scale structure, disorder and dynamics.
Most of my research has involved developing and applying NMR experiments to study materials and combining this with insight from computational calculations. In this way it is often possible to get access to information that is very difficult to obtain from other experimental approaches.Experience
-
–present
