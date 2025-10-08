Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship, University of Guelph

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Xi Chen obtained PhD of Management from the Stern School of Business, New York University. She is an Assistant Professor of Entrepreneurship at Gordon S. Lang School of Business and Economics, University of Guelph. Her research focuses on how organizations and individuals adapt to and construct changes, with a particular interest in the role of identities and self-concepts.

–present Assistant Professor, University of Guelph

2014 New York University, Management

ExperienceEducation