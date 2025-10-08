Michael Rose
-
Adjuct Lecturer,
University of Adelaide
I am an anthropologist by training, with a PhD from the Australian National University (ANU), awarded in 2017. Prior to that I worked various jobs in policy, agriculture, international 'development' and education throughout Eurasia and Australia, as well as spending periods on the dole, in the precariat, and travelling.
From 2019 to 2022 I was a research fellow at the ANU focused on labour migration to Australia, the PALM scheme in particular. From July 2022 to July 2024 in a fixed term position as a research associate at the University of Adelaide (UoA), seeking to better understand, and map, statecraft in the Pacific.
I am presently still at the UoA, lecturing in development studies, as well as consulting on development and governance in Southeast Asia and indigenous cultural heritage in Australia.Experience
-
2022–present
Adjunct lecturer, The University of Adelaide
2019–2022
Research fellow, The Australian National University
-
2017
The Australian National University, PhD in Anthropology
2011
University of Sydney, Master of Peace and Conflict Studies
2002
The University of Melbourne, Bachelor or Arts, etc
-
2025
Wallis, J., McNeill, H., Rose, M. and Tidwell, A. (eds.) 2025, Power and Influence in the Pacific Islands: Understanding Statecraftiness. Routledge Advances in International Relations and Global Politics. Routledge.,
2024
Wu, A; Vamos G; and Rose, M. 2024, 'Sustaining Timorese seasonal workers local support in rural Australia through church participation', Geographical Research,
2023
Wallis J, McNeill H, Rose M, and Tidwell A, 2023, Statecraftiness: the need for responsive rather than reactive statecraft in the Pacific Islands, Adelaide Papers on Pacific Security, Adelaide: University of Adelaide,
2023
Rose M. 2023, 'The transnational village in Timor-Leste', The Asia Pacific Journal of Anthropology, 19(5), 412–431,
2022
Rose, M. 2022, 'Global labour, local frameworks: Timor-Leste and the Seasonal Worker Program', Asia Pacific Policy Studies, 9 (2) ,
2021
Lahiri-Dutt, K; Crawford, E; Ratcliffe, J; Rose M. 2021. 'Resource politics in Mongolia: Large and small-scale mines in collision', Resources Policy, 73 ,
2020
Indigenous spirits and global aspirations in a Southeast Asian Borderland, Amsterdam University Press
2020
Rose, M. 2020, 'Returning the rock and protecting the game: Austronesian Custom and environmental governance in Timor-Leste', Oceania, 90 (1), 55-69 ,
2018
Rose, M. 2018. 'Adat, Adaptabilty and Uab Natoni (ritual speech) among the Meto of Oecussi,' The Asia Pacific Journal of Anthropology, 19 (4), 450-466 ,
2017
Rose, M. 2017. 'Development', resistance and the geographies of affect in Oecussi, Singapore Journal of Tropical Geography. 36 (2), 201-215.,
2017
Rose, M. 2017. 'The book of Dan. The door in the tree. Emergent Frameworks for Faith and Healing among the Meto of Timor-Leste. Oceania, 87 (2), 298-316. ,
2016
Rose, M. 2016. 'The assimilation of a Catholic priest among the Meto of Oecussi' The Asia Pacific Journal of Anthropology, 17 (1), 66-82 ,
2016
Rose, M. 2016. 'ZEESM: Destructive 'Development' in Timor's Special Economic Zone', ANU, Society State and Governance in Melanesia, 2016/4 ,
