Michael Rose

I am an anthropologist by training, with a PhD from the Australian National University (ANU), awarded in 2017. Prior to that I worked various jobs in policy, agriculture, international 'development' and education throughout Eurasia and Australia, as well as spending periods on the dole, in the precariat, and travelling.

From 2019 to 2022 I was a research fellow at the ANU focused on labour migration to Australia, the PALM scheme in particular. From July 2022 to July 2024 in a fixed term position as a research associate at the University of Adelaide (UoA), seeking to better understand, and map, statecraft in the Pacific.

I am presently still at the UoA, lecturing in development studies, as well as consulting on development and governance in Southeast Asia and indigenous cultural heritage in Australia.



2022–present Adjunct lecturer, The University of Adelaide 2019–2022 Research fellow, The Australian National University



2017 The Australian National University, PhD in Anthropology

2011 University of Sydney, Master of Peace and Conflict Studies 2002 The University of Melbourne, Bachelor or Arts, etc



2025 Wallis, J., McNeill, H., Rose, M. and Tidwell, A. (eds.) 2025, Power and Influence in the Pacific Islands: Understanding Statecraftiness. Routledge Advances in International Relations and Global Politics. Routledge.,

2024 Wu, A; Vamos G; and Rose, M. 2024, 'Sustaining Timorese seasonal workers local support in rural Australia through church participation', Geographical Research,

2023 Wallis J, McNeill H, Rose M, and Tidwell A, 2023, Statecraftiness: the need for responsive rather than reactive statecraft in the Pacific Islands, Adelaide Papers on Pacific Security, Adelaide: University of Adelaide,

2023 Rose M. 2023, 'The transnational village in Timor-Leste', The Asia Pacific Journal of Anthropology, 19(5), 412–431,

2022 Rose, M. 2022, 'Global labour, local frameworks: Timor-Leste and the Seasonal Worker Program', Asia Pacific Policy Studies, 9 (2) ,

2021 Lahiri-Dutt, K; Crawford, E; Ratcliffe, J; Rose M. 2021. 'Resource politics in Mongolia: Large and small-scale mines in collision', Resources Policy, 73 ,

2020 Indigenous spirits and global aspirations in a Southeast Asian Borderland, Amsterdam University Press

2020 Rose, M. 2020, 'Returning the rock and protecting the game: Austronesian Custom and environmental governance in Timor-Leste', Oceania, 90 (1), 55-69 ,

2018 Rose, M. 2018. 'Adat, Adaptabilty and Uab Natoni (ritual speech) among the Meto of Oecussi,' The Asia Pacific Journal of Anthropology, 19 (4), 450-466 ,

2017 Rose, M. 2017. 'Development', resistance and the geographies of affect in Oecussi, Singapore Journal of Tropical Geography. 36 (2), 201-215.,

2017 Rose, M. 2017. 'The book of Dan. The door in the tree. Emergent Frameworks for Faith and Healing among the Meto of Timor-Leste. Oceania, 87 (2), 298-316. ,

2016 Rose, M. 2016. 'The assimilation of a Catholic priest among the Meto of Oecussi' The Asia Pacific Journal of Anthropology, 17 (1), 66-82 ,

Rose, M. 2016. 'ZEESM: Destructive 'Development' in Timor's Special Economic Zone', ANU, Society State and Governance in Melanesia, 2016/4 ,

