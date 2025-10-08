Russians Attack Coal Processing Plant In Donetsk Region
“Russia attacked our plant in Donetsk region, where coal is enriched for thermal power plants. During the strike, the on-duty workers were in a shelter - no one was injured,” the statement said.
It is noted that this is already the third large-scale attack on this plant in six weeks. The equipment has been rendered inoperable, and the enterprise has had to be shut down and placed in conservation mode.Read also: Russian drone attack s car belonging to energy workers in Sumy region
As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders also attacked one of DTEK's thermal power stations earlier, wounding two energy workers.
