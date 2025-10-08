Russians Attack Coal Processing Plant In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram .

“Russia attacked our plant in Donetsk region, where coal is enriched for thermal power plants. During the strike, the on-duty workers were in a shelter - no one was injured,” the statement said.

It is noted that this is already the third large-scale attack on this plant in six weeks. The equipment has been rendered inoperable, and the enterprise has had to be shut down and placed in conservation mode.

Russian drones car belonging to energy workers in Sumy region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders also attacked one of DTEK's thermal power stations earlier, wounding two energy workers.