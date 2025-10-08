Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Coal Processing Plant In Donetsk Region

2025-10-08 03:12:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the DTEK Group on Telegram .

“Russia attacked our plant in Donetsk region, where coal is enriched for thermal power plants. During the strike, the on-duty workers were in a shelter - no one was injured,” the statement said.

It is noted that this is already the third large-scale attack on this plant in six weeks. The equipment has been rendered inoperable, and the enterprise has had to be shut down and placed in conservation mode.

Read also: Russian drone attack s car belonging to energy workers in Sumy region

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders also attacked one of DTEK's thermal power stations earlier, wounding two energy workers.

