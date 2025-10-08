Human Rights Watch Urges Tajikistan To Deny Entry To Putin Over ICC Warrant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The statement was published on October 8, Ukrinform reports.

“Putin should be in The Hague to face the charges against him, not attending summits hosted by an ICC member,” said Liz Evenson, international justice director at Human Rights Watch.

She stressed that welcoming Putin in Tajikistan would demonstrate disregard for the suffering of victims of Russian crimes in Ukraine and violate the country's international obligations as an ICC member.

“Tajikistan joined the ICC in 2002. Under the ICC's founding treaty, Tajikistan has an obligation to cooperate with the court, including by arresting and surrendering any suspects who enter its territory. Tajikistan would be defying this obligation if it allows Putin to enter the country without arresting him,” HRW stated, citing Mongolia as an example. In September 2024, Mongolia hosted Putin, prompting international condemnation. In October 2024, the ICC determined Mongolia had failed to fulfill its obligations and referred the matter to the Assembly of States Parties for further action.

HRW also noted that Tajikistan's close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia did not protect Tajik migrant workers in Russia from escalating xenophobic persecution, arbitrary arrests, and deportations.

The organization recalled that ICC member states have previously avoided visits from wanted individuals by postponing or reshaping meetings. In 2023, Putin cancelled his trip to the BRICS summit in South Africa following public pressure and a local court ruling confirming the country's duty to comply with the ICC warrant.

Council of Europe ready to establish Specialfor Ukraine – Berset

HRW urged ICC member states, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the European Union to pressure Tajik authorities to fulfill their obligations to the court.

The Kremlin previously announced that Putin plans to visit Tajikistan on October 9 to attend the Russia-Central Asia summit and the CIS meeting.

As Ukrinform reported, the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber concluded that Mongolia had failed to cooperate regarding Putin's arrest and extradition and referred the issue to the Assembly of States Parties.

Photo: AA