Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day, Causing Damage

This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

“Nikopol district suffered artillery and FPV drone strikes. The aggressor hit the district center and Marganets, as well as Pokrovske and Myrove communities,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, the attacks damaged an enterprise, a private house, a garage, and an agricultural building, where a fire broke out.

In addition, Mezhova and Vasylkivka communities in Synelnykove district were targeted by Russian drones.

“A private house caught fire there, and a trailer for agricultural machinery was also destroyed,” the head of the regional administration clarified.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that five people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight on October 8 as a result of Russian attacks.

