Russian Forces Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region Throughout Day, Causing Damage


2025-10-08 03:12:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Nikopol district suffered artillery and FPV drone strikes. The aggressor hit the district center and Marganets, as well as Pokrovske and Myrove communities,” Lysak wrote.

According to him, the attacks damaged an enterprise, a private house, a garage, and an agricultural building, where a fire broke out.

In addition, Mezhova and Vasylkivka communities in Synelnykove district were targeted by Russian drones.

“A private house caught fire there, and a trailer for agricultural machinery was also destroyed,” the head of the regional administration clarified.

Read also: Russians attack coal processing plant in Donetsk region

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that five people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight on October 8 as a result of Russian attacks.

