Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline 2025: Key Companies, MOA, ROA, And Clinical Trials Evaluation By Delveinsight Jazz Pharma, Allergan, Noven Pharma, Takeda Pharma, Eli Lilly, Mallinckrodt Pharma
(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Lewy Body Dementia pipeline constitutes key companies continuously working towards developing Lewy Body Dementia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.
The Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.
“Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Lewy Body Dementia Market.
Some of the key takeaways from the Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Report:
Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Lewy Body Dementia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years.
Lewy Body Dementia companies working in the treatment market are Eisai, EIP Pharma, Sun Pharma, Axovant Sciences Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, Cephalon, Athira Pharma, Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Axovant Sciences Ltd., GE Healthcare, Aptinyx, NeuroActiva, Inc., CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others, are developing therapies for the Lewy Body Dementia treatment
Emerging Lewy Body Dementia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- E2027, Neflamapimod, K0706, RVT-101, CT1812, K0706, Irsenontrine, Donepezil, ATH-1017, Galantamine, Memantine, Nelotanserin, DatSCAN, NYX-458, N-831(Traneurocin), CST-103, CST-107, Pimavanserin, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Lewy Body Dementia market in the coming years.
In July 2025, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) , a clinical-stage company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, announced that Dr. James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, will present findings from the Phase 2 'SHIMMER' study evaluating zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) during an oral session at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). Dr. Galvin, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, also served as the study director for the COG1201 SHIMMER trial (NCT05225415).
In March 2025, CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for age-related neurological disorders, reported encouraging results from the initial 16 weeks of the extension phase of its Phase 2b RewinD-LB study, evaluating neflamapimod for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).
In December 2024, Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced topline results from the exploratory Phase 2 'SHIMMER' study. The findings revealed that CT1812 showed significant therapeutic benefits across behavioral, functional, cognitive, and motor assessments in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).
In April 2024, Cognition Therapeutics, a US-based biopharmaceutical firm, completed subject enrollment for its Phase II SHIMMER study of CT1812, aimed at treating mild-to-moderate dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This study assesses the safety and efficacy of CT1812, a novel treatment for adults with DLB. The double-blind, placebo-controlled trial has enrolled 120 adults with mild-to-moderate DLB, who will receive either a placebo or one of two oral doses of CT1812 over six months.
In February 2024, CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO) , a clinical-stage company dedicated to developing therapies for degenerative brain diseases, announced that data from the AscenD-LB Phase 2a trial on neflamapimod treatment in patients with dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) have been published online in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease (JPAD).
b a US-based biopharmaceutical company, has administered the first dose in its RewinD-LB clinical trial, investigating neflamapimod for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). This Phase IIb trial (NCT05869669) of the pipeline drug neflamapimod (VX-745) follows encouraging results from the earlier Phase IIa AscenD-LB trial.
Lewy Body Dementia Overview
Lewy Body Dementia (LBD) is a progressive brain disorder characterized by abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain. These deposits, known as Lewy bodies, affect chemicals in the brain and can lead to problems with thinking, movement, behavior, and mood. LBD encompasses two related conditions: Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Parkinson's disease dementia (PDD).
Get a Free Sample PDF Report to know more about Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment-
Emerging Lewy Body Dementia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:
E2027: Eisai
Neflamapimod: EIP Pharma
K0706: Sun Pharma
RVT-101: Axovant Sciences Ltd.
CT1812: Cognition Therapeutics
K0706: C ephalon
Irsenontrine: Eisai Inc.
Donepezil: Eisai Co., Ltd.
ATH-1017: Athira Pharma
Galantamine: Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, Inc.
Memantine: H. Lundbeck A/S
Nelotanserin: Axovant Sciences Ltd.
DatSCAN: GE Healthcare
NYX-458: Aptinyx
N-831(Traneurocin): NeuroActiva, Inc.
CST-103, CST-107: CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc.
Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Lewy Body Dementia Assessment by Product Type
Lewy Body Dementia By Stage and Product Type
Lewy Body Dementia Assessment by Route of Administration
Lewy Body Dementia By Stage and Route of Administration
Lewy Body Dementia Assessment by Molecule Type
Lewy Body Dementia by Stage and Molecule Type
DelveInsight's Lewy Body Dementia Report covers around products under different phases of clinical development like
Late-stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I)
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Route of Administration
Further Lewy Body Dementia product details are provided in the report.
Some of the key companies in the Lewy Body Dementia Therapeutics Market include:
Key companies developing therapies for Lewy Body Dementia are - J azz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc., Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, BioArctic AB, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, GSK Plc., and others.
Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Analysis:
The Lewy Body Dementia pipeline report provides insights into
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Lewy Body Dementia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Lewy Body Dementia Treatment.
Lewy Body Dementia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Lewy Body Dementia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Lewy Body Dementia market.
The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.
Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Lewy Body Dementia drugs and therapies
Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Market Strengths
Increasing research and development to understand the diversity of the disease might improve the diagnosis of LBD thereby resulting in a lucrative market opportunity.
Current treatments are effective in relieving the symptoms and improving the quality of life of the patients
Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Market Opportunities
Several organizations are actively working to provide information and increase awareness of such disorders.
There is only one approved treatment option for LBD which opens a platform of new therapies to boost the market ofLBD.
The pipeline for PMM is narrow as there is limited R&D activity
Scope of Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Drug Insight
Coverage: Global
Key Lewy Body Dementia Companies: Eisai, EIP Pharma, Sun Pharma, Axovant Sciences Ltd., Cognition Therapeutics, Cephalon, Athira Pharma, Ortho-McNeil Neurologics, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Axovant Sciences Ltd., GE Healthcare, Aptinyx, NeuroActiva, Inc., CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others
Key Lewy Body Dementia Therapies: E2027, Neflamapimod, K0706, RVT-101, CT1812, K0706, Irsenontrine, Donepezil, ATH-1017, Galantamine, Memantine, Nelotanserin, DatSCAN, NYX-458, N-831(Traneurocin), CST-103, CST-107, Pimavanserin, and others
Lewy Body Dementia Therapeutic Assessment: Lewy Body Dementia current marketed and Lewy Body Dementia emerging therapies
Lewy Body Dementia Market Dynamics: Lewy Body Dementia market drivers and Lewy Body Dementia market barriers
Request for Sample PDF Report for Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials
Table of Contents
1. Lewy Body Dementia Report Introduction
2. Lewy Body Dementia Executive Summary
3. Lewy Body Dementia Overview
4. Lewy Body Dementia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
5. Lewy Body Dementia Pipeline Therapeutics
6. Lewy Body Dementia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)
7. Lewy Body Dementia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
8. Lewy Body Dementia Early Stage Products (Phase I)
9. Lewy Body Dementia Preclinical Stage Products
10. Lewy Body Dementia Therapeutics Assessment
11. Lewy Body Dementia Inactive Products
12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
13. Lewy Body Dementia Key Companies
14. Lewy Body Dementia Key Products
15. Lewy Body Dementia Unmet Needs
16 . Lewy Body Dementia Market Drivers and Barriers
17. Lewy Body Dementia Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18. Lewy Body Dementia Analyst Views
19. Appendix
20. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
