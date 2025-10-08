LSET Launches First Episode Of LSET Arena: A Battle Of Innovation And AI Excellence

MENAFN - GetNews)



Hosted and directed by Mayur Ramgir and produced by MRF Films, the event premieres 10th October 2025 at 6 PM BST on YouTube.

London, UK - 08 October, 2025 - The London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) proudly launches the first episode of LSET Arena , a groundbreaking reality-style innovation challenge where technology, teamwork, and creativity collide. Students face one powerful mission: to build an AI solution that fixes handover chaos across business departments.

Inside the Arena, the pressure is real. Teams have just 60 minutes to design and present AI-driven solutions that seamlessly connect people, data, and departments.

Hosted and Directed by Mayur Ramgir

The event is hosted and directed by Mayur Ramgir and produced by MRF Films , bringing cinematic storytelling and real-world innovation together for a global audience.

Meet the Judges



Dan Boyles – Founder, Hello AI Collective

Nick Taylor – Head of AI Services, Lenovo UK & Ireland

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith – Global Technology and Data Leader Rob Fawcett – Founder, The Human CTO



These industry experts evaluate each solution for creativity, usability, and real-world business impact.

Inside the Arena

Two teams. One mission. Each group must transform raw ideas into functional AI solutions that tackle real business challenges under intense time pressure.

Every idea is tested. Every decision counts.

The winning team will receive exclusive support from the LSET Innovation Lab , where their project will continue to grow with guidance, mentorship, and real-world opportunities.

About the LSET Innovation Lab

The LSET Innovation Lab is a launchpad for transforming bold ideas into real-world impact. Members gain access to:



Ideation events – sprints, hackathons, and workshops

Mentorship – from industry experts and startup founders

Paid innovation projects – work on real client challenges

LSET Arena access – appear on LSET's filmed innovation series Startup incubator programmes – with awards, grants, and visibility opportunities



Top innovators also earn the opportunity to join the LSET Innovation Fellowship Programme , gaining visibility, funding opportunities, and industry connections to scale their ideas.

Event Details

Premiere Date: 10th October 2025

Time: 6:00 PM BST

LIVE on YouTube Theme: Can AI Fix the Handover Chaos?

About LSET

The London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) empowers learners with hands-on, industry-driven education in AI, cybersecurity, and automation . Through initiatives like LSET Arena and the Innovation Lab , LSET turns ideas into impact and learners into innovators.