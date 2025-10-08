School Lunch Angels Launches To Eliminate School Lunch Debt In Harris County

MENAFN - GetNews) Local 501(c)(3) nonprofit partners with community to ensure every child enjoys a nourishing, worry-free meal

HAMILTON, GA - Oct 8th, 2025 - School Lunch Angels, Inc., Harris County's newest 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has officially launched with a mission to lift the burden of school lunch debt from families in Harris County and work hand-in-hand with schools to make school lunches something every child can look forward to. By ensuring that every student has access to a nourishing, worry-free meal, the organization aims to help build a stronger, healthier future for the entire community.

Founded by community advocate Carrie Cowles Assam, School Lunch Angels is led by a dedicated board of local leaders committed to ending lunch debt in Harris County Schools.

“At School Lunch Angels, we believe every child deserves to walk into the lunchroom with dignity and leave with a full stomach,” said Carrie, President of School Lunch Angels.“School lunch debt is an invisible weight on families, and we're here to lift that burden so students can focus on what truly matters-learning, growing, and thriving.”

The organization will work directly with the Harris County School Nutrition Department and local school staff to anonymously identify students in need-particularly children who have accumulated lunch debt but do not qualify for free or reduced-price meals, often from working families who fall just above the federal income threshold. They also assist students facing sudden, life-changing events such as a house fire, the loss of a parent or guardian, or a serious medical diagnosis. Relying on trusted school staff, School Lunch Angels responds with compassion and speed, ensuring no student has to skip a meal or carry the burden of their family's hardship at school.

Fundraising is underway through two signature campaigns:



Social Media Blitz – a high-energy online push to raise awareness and donations through community sharing and engagement. “I'm a School Lunch Angel” Sponsorship Campaign – inviting local businesses to partner with School Lunch Angels for a worry-free lunch.

The organization encourages local individuals, civic groups, and businesses to get involved by joining as members, making donations, or volunteering professional skills. Membership dues help cover essential outreach materials, including shirts worn during community events to spread awareness.

In addition to direct donations, School Lunch Angels is actively pursuing grants, corporate sponsorships, and partnerships with local businesses. School Lunch Angels plans to deliver their first donations during National School Lunch Week in October.

How to Get Involved: Visit to learn more, become an Ambassador, or make a tax-deductible donation. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook and Instagram (@schoollunchangels) to see updates, community spotlights, and fundraising progress.

“When our neighbors step up-whether by donating, sponsoring, or simply sharing our message-it creates a ripple effect,” added Carrie.“Together, we can ensure every Harris County student has access to a nourishing meal without worry or shame.”

About School Lunch Angels School

Lunch Angels, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Harris County, Georgia, dedicated to eliminating school lunch debt and ensuring all students have access to a nourishing, worry-free meal. Founded in 2025, the organization works directly with schools and the community to remove shame and stigma from the lunchroom.